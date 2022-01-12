Pro Kabaddi League 2021/22, Dabang Delhi KC vs Bengaluru Bulls: Who will win today’s PKL match and telecast details

Dabang Delhi K.C. will square off against the Bengaluru Bulls in the 50th match of the Pro Kabaddi League 2021.

In their last five games, Delhi have had three wins, a loss and a tie. Their unbeaten run finally came to an end with a 28-30 loss at the hands of the Jaipur Pink Panthers in their last match. With five wins from eight games, Delhi are currently in second position with 32 points.

The story for the Bengaluru Bulls in their last five fixtures has been similar to that of Delhi. Bengaluru Bulls suffered a heavy 42-27 defeat to UP Yoddha in their last outing. Despite the loss, the Bulls remain in third spot in the points table with 28 points.

With two of the top three teams in the league squaring off, this is going to be a cracker of a battle.

Dabang Delhi K.C vs Bengaluru Bulls Match Details

Match: Dabang Delhi K.C vs Bengaluru Bulls, Match 50, Pro Kabaddi League 2021-22

Date and Time: 12th January 2022, Wednesday, 8:30 PM IST

Venue: Sheraton Grand, Whitefield, Bengaluru

Dabang Delhi K.C vs Bengaluru Bulls Probable Playing 7s

Dabang Delhi K.C

Naveen Kumar has failed to score a Super 10 in a long time. He scored only seven raid points against the Jaipur Pink Panthers. Ashu Malik impressed with eight raid points. The Dabangs will hope that their ace raiders will return to their very best against Bengaluru.

Meanwhile, their defense continues to put up a fine show. Manjeet Chhillar picked up four tackle points while Sandeep Narwal scored three in their last match. The experienced duo will have their task cut out against Pawan Kumar and the Bulls.

Probable Playing 7: Ashu Malik, Naveen Kumar, Manjeet Chillar, Sandeep Narwal, Vijay Malik, Joginder Narwal (C), Jeeva Kumar.

Bengaluru Bulls

Pawan Kumar has been in fine form this season. However, Bengaluru’s star raider struggled against UP Yoddha. He only managed to score five raid points and looked off-color throughout the match.

Bengaluru will need their skipper to get back to form in this important clash. Despite a heavy loss, Bharat, who came in as a substitute, turned out to be their best raider with 11 points. The likes of Chandran Ranjit and Deepak Narwal will need to step up as well.

Aman, More GB and Mohit Sehrawat picked up a couple of tackle points each. However, the Bulls’ defense made silly errors and will have to improve their game against a strong Delhi unit.

Probable Playing 7: Chandran Ranjit, More GB, Pawan Kumar Sehrawat (C), Mahender Singh, Mohit Sehrawat, Saurabh Nandal, Bharat.

Today’s PKL Match Prediction

This is one of the most highly-anticipated clashes between two heavyweight teams. Both sides are coming off a defeat and will be eager to get back to winning ways.

Naveen Kumar and Pawan Kumar are expected to fire for their respective sides. The defense from both sides has looked good overall this season.

That said, Bengaluru’s defense did look shaky in their last match. The team that manages to keep its opponents star raiders quiet for longer is likely to go on and win the game.

Prediction: Dabang Delhi K.C are likely to win this encounter.

Dabang Delhi K.C vs Bengaluru Bulls live telecast details and channel list

TV: Star Sports Network

Live Streaming: Disney+ Hotstar

