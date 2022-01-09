Pro Kabaddi League 2021-22, Jaipur Pink Panthers vs Dabang Delhi KC: Who will win today’s PKL match and telecast details

Jaipur Pink Panthers will cross swords with Dabang Delhi KC in the 46th match of the Pro Kabaddi League 2021-22. Jaipur are placed seventh in the standings with eighteen points. They have won just two of their last five matches but come into this clash with a victory over Puneri Paltan in their previous fixture.

Meanwhile, Dabang Delhi KC are enjoying a successful run in the tournament so far. They are at the top of the table with five wins from seven games. With three wins in their last five matches, Dabang Delhi are stitching together an unbeaten run. They defeated UP Yoddha 37-33 in their previous fixture.

Jaipur Pink Panthers vs Dabang Delhi KC Match Details

Match: Jaipur Pink Panthers vs Dabang Delhi KC, Match 46, Pro Kabaddi League 2021-22

Date and Time: January 10, 2022, Monday, 8:30 PM IST

Venue: Sheraton Grand, Whitefield, Bengaluru

Jaipur Pink Panthers vs Dabang Delhi KC Probable Playing 7s

Jaipur Pink Panthers

Arjun Deshwal has been a bright emerging star for the Jaipur Pink Panthers this season and has developed into their their main raider. Arjun showcased his talent yet again in the last game against Puneri Paltan, scoring eleven tackle points.

Jaipur's defense has been among the weakest this season. However, they put up a spirited show in the last match. Sandeep Dhull and Shaul Kumar picked up four tackle points each while Vishal picked up two. They will want to carry the same momentum forward.

However, the Panthers will need their ace all-rounder in Deepak Niwas Hooda to come good. The star hasn't been at his very best so far in the tournament.

Probable Starting 7: Arjun Deshwal, Naveen, Amit Nagar, Sandeep Kumar Dhull, Shaul Kumar, Amit Kharb, Vishal.

Dabang Delhi KC

Naveen 'Express' has been unstoppable and is in incredible form this season. He is the most successful raider of the tournament so far with 123 raid points and seven super tens. He picked up eighteen raid points in the last game against UP Yoddha.

Along with Vijay, who also picked up seven raid points in the last game, Delhi appear to be dangerous. Moreover, their senior players in Manjeet Chillar and Sandeep Narwal were also successful in the defense in the last game. Altogether, Dabang Delhi KC are a formidable unit.

Probable Starting 7: Ashu Malik, Naveen Kumar, Jeeva Kumar, Joginder Narwal, Manjeet Chillar, Sandeep Narwal, Vijay.

Today’s PKL Match Prediction

Both teams are coming off a win in their previous encounters. However, the Jaipur Pink Panthers have struggled for consistency. Dabang Delhi KC is in scintillating form with Naveen Kumar leading the way. With experienced players such as Jeeva, Manjeet, Joginder and Sandeep in the Delhi side, the Jaipur Pink Panthers will face an extremely tough challenge.

Dabang Delhi KC go into this contest as firm favorites and will want to consolidate their position at the top.

Prediction: Dabang Delhi KC to continue their unbeaten run and win this fixture.

Jaipur Pink Panthers vs Dabang Delhi KC Live Telecast Details and Channel List

TV: Star Sports 1 Hindi, Star Sports 2, Star Sports 1 Hindi HD, Star Sports 2 HD.

Live Streaming: Disney+ Hotstar.

