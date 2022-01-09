Pro Kabaddi League 2021-22, Puneri Paltan vs Bengal Warriors: Who will win today’s PKL match and telecast details

Puneri Paltan will lock horns with Bengal Warriors in the 43rd match of the Pro Kabaddi League 2021-22. Puneri Paltan have struggled this season. With just two wins from seven games, they are in the 11th spot. Puneri Paltan have tasted defeat in four of their last five games, including the previous match against Jaipur Pink Panthers.

The Bengal Warriors have also had a poor season so far. They have three wins and four losses from seven fixtures. Bengal Warriors are in eighth position with 17 points. They have had a similar run to Puneri Paltan in their last five games, losing four.

Puneri Paltan vs Bengal Warriors Match Details

Match: Puneri Paltan vs Bengal Warriors, Match 43, Pro Kabaddi League 2021-22

Date and Time: January 9, 2022, Sunday, 7:30 PM IST

Venue: Sheraton Grand, Whitefield, Bengaluru

Puneri Paltan vs Bengal Warriors Probable Playing 7s

Puneri Paltan

Leading players Nitin Tomar and Pankaj Mohit have failed to fire consistently. In the last match against Jaipur Pink Panthers, Nitin and Pankaj could only manage to score four raid points. However, Aslam Inamdar has been impressive this season and scored six raid points last time out. The team will have to do much better with their raiding.

Puneri Paltan have one of the weakest defenses in the tournament. Vishal Bhardwaj, a renowned defender, has not been able to perform to his potential. Despite having strong players, Puneri Paltan have not been able to find the rhythm.

Probable Starting 7: Mohit Goyat, Pankaj Mohite, Abinesh Nadarajan, Baldev Singh, Sanket Sawant, Vishal Bhardwaj, Aslam Inamdar.

Bengal Warriors

The defending champions have struggled to find consistency this season. Despite having top names like Maninder Singh, Mohammad Nabibakhsh, Abozar Mighani, their performances have been below par. Maninder put up a fantastic showing with 14 points in the last match. All-rounder Nabibakhsh was also impressive with an all-round display (seven raids and two tackle points).

However, a team cannot rely entirely on a few players. The challenge for the Bengal Warriors will be to play as a unit. The likes of Sachin Vittala and Sukesh Hegde, among others, will have to step up.

Probable Starting 7: Maninder Singh, Sukesh Hegde, Darshan J, Amit, Sachin Vittala, Abozar Mighani, Mohammad Nabibakhsh.

Today’s PKL Match Prediction

Both teams have had a similar journey in their last five matches. Coming off defeats, they will be eager to get back to winning ways. It will be important for Puneri Paltan, in particular, to win as they are placed 11th. The Bengal Warriors have performed better overall compared to Paltan so far this season.

Prediction: Bengal Warriors to win this match.

Puneri Paltan vs Bengal Warriors Live Telecast Details and Channel List

TV: Star Sports 1 Hindi, Star Sports 2, Star Sports 1 Hindi HD, Star Sports 2 HD.

Live Streaming: Disney + Hotstar.

Edited by Sanjay Rajan

