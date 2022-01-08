Pro Kabaddi League 2021-22, U Mumba vs Telugu Titans: 3 Player Battles to watch out for

U Mumba and Telugu Titans will square off in the 41st match of the ongoing Pro Kabaddi League 2021-22.

U Mumba are currently placed fifth in the table with just a couple of wins from six games. Meanwhile, the Telugu Titans are still searching for their maiden win of the season. They are in 12th position with four defeats and two tied games thus far.

With both teams eyeing a win in this match, the stakes are high. Particularly for the Telugu Titans, they will be under extreme pressure to get over the line.

On that note, here are three head-to-head battles that could potentially decide which way the contest will go. Given the importance of this clash, these contests will only add to the thrill and excitement.

Rajnish (Telugu Titans) vs Fazel Atrachali (U Mumba)

Telugu Titans’ raider Rajnish put up a magnificent showing against Dabang Delhi KC last time out for his side. Despite their one-point loss, he was a bright prospect for them, having bagged 20 raid points in the clash. With Rohit Kumar failing to perform, the Titans will bank on Rajnish to deliver once again.

However, in his way stands U Mumba’s ace defender Fazel Atrachali. U Mumba will want to stop Rajnish early before he gets going. Stopping an in-form raider is certainly not an easy task.

However, this is where Fazel’s experience will come into play for U Mumba. He was quite impressive with four tackle points in his previous outing.

Being the skipper of the side, Fazel Atrachali will have to lead from the front. He will have a crucial role in bringing his side’s defense together against a raging Rajnish and under-pressure Telugu Titans.

Abhishek Singh (U Mumba) vs Surender Singh (Telugu Titans)

Abhishek Singh has become a key member of U Mumba’s raiding department. He was their best raider in the last game against the Haryana Steelers. Abhishek will have to come good at any cost as U Mumba look to move further up the table.

He will be challenged by Surender Singh in the Telugu Titans’ defense. While the youngster will be under pressure, this is a perfect opportunity for him to display his skills. Along with the likes of Sandeep Kandola, Surender will have a vital role to play against Abhishek and the rest of U Mumba’s raiders.

Ankit Beniwal (Telugu Titans) vs Rinku HC (U Mumba)

Ankit Beniwal has registered two Super 10s this season for the Telugu Titans. With Rohit Kumar struggling, Ankit has come up as a key raider for the Titans. Beniwal, along with Rajnish, will have to uphold the Titans’ raiding against U Mumba who are known to be a strong defensive unit.

U Mumba’s Rinku HC will face tough challenges against Ankit and Rajnish. Rinku was impressive in their last clash. With the support of someone as experienced as Fazel Atrachali in the defense, this is an opportunity for Rinku to shine and prove his worth.

With players from both sides looking to make a mark for themselves, these battles could very well bring the best out of them.

