Pro Kabaddi League 2022, Bengal Warriors vs Tamil Thalaivas: Who will win today’s PKL match and telecast details

The Bengal Warriors will meet the Tamil Thalaivas in the 51st match of the Pro Kabaddi League 2021. The defending champions will come into this match after suffering losses in their previous two matches.

The Warriors first lost to the Haryana Steelers before Puneri Paltan handed them their second straight defeat. Paltan won the match 39-27 which took place a couple of days back. For the Warriors, bringing an end to their two-match losing streak has become a lot tougher as they are set to face unbeaten Tamil Thalaivas in their upcoming match.

The Tamil Thalaivas are unbeaten in their last five matches. The team will enter this fixture on the back of a crushing win over the Haryana Steelers in their previous fixture. The Surjeet Singh-led team won the match 45-26.

The defending champions, the Bengal Warriors, are tenth in the points table with three wins and five losses from eight matches they have played in the PKL this season. They will be hoping to win the match and move up the points table.

The Tamil Thalaivas, on the other hand, have three wins, one loss, and have four ties from the eight matches they have played so far.

Bengal Warriors vs Tamil Thalaivas Match details

Match: Bengal Warriors vs Tamil Thalaivas, Match 51st, Pro Kabaddi League 2021

Date and Time: January 13, 2021, Thursday, 7:30 PM IST

Venue: Sheraton Grand, Whitefield, Bengaluru

Bengal Warriors vs Tamil Thalaivas Probable playing 7s

Bengal Warriors

Bengal Warriors skipper Maninder Singh led the raiding department and registered yet another Super 10 in the previous match. Singh scored a total of 13 points, while Aakash Pikalmunde chipped in with eight points. In defense, Iranian Abozar Mighani could only score just two points while Mohammad Nabibaksh scored just four points in the match.

Probable Playing 7: Maninder Singh, Mohammad Nabibaksh, Abozar Mighani, Rinku Narwal, Aakash Pikalmunde, Vijin Thangadurai, Manoj Gowda/ Amit Nirwal

Tamil Thalaivas

Manjeet was the best raider for the Tamil Thalaivas in the previous match, scoring 10 points against the Haryana Steelers. K Prapanjan also played the supporting role to perfection, scoring five points. In defense, skipper Surjeet Singh led from the front, scoring eight points while Sagar was the second-best defender for the team with seven points against the Steelers.

Probable Playing 7: Manjeet, Surjeet Singh, K Prapanjan, Sagar, Bhavani Rajput/ MS Athul, Sagar Krishna, Sahil Singh

Today's PKL Match prediction

Bengal Warriors skipper Maninder Singh failed to find support in the raiding department in the previous match and had to single-handedly carry the burden of scoring points for the team. All-rounder Nabibaksh was also kept quiet in the last game. The team will be hoping to bounce back and end their two-match losing streak.

Meanwhile, the Tamil Thalaivas finally gained some momentum in the previous game against the Haryana Steelers. The Thalaivas will be hoping to continue their fine form from the previous match and inflict a third straight loss on the defending champions.

Prediction: The Tamil Thalaivas are expected to win the match based on their current form.

Bengal Warriors vs Tamil Thalaivas Live telecast details and channel list

TV: Star Sports Network

Live Streaming: Disney+ Hotstar

Edited by Ritwik Kumar

