Pro Kabaddi League 2022, Bengal Warriors vs UP Yoddha: Who will win today’s PKL match and telecast details

On Friday, Bengal Warriors will be in action as they face UP Yoddha in the 69th match of the Pro Kabaddi League 2022.

The Bengal Warriors have had a mixed run so far this season as they sit 4th in the points table with six wins, five losses and one tied game after 12 matches.

The defending champions initially had difficulty finding their feet, but have picked up momentum recently. The Warriors are unbeaten in their last four matches, including a 40-39 win over the Bengaluru Bulls in the previous fixture.

UP Yoddha, on the other hand, had a tough start to the competition, but recovered quickly to move up to 5th position in the points table with four wins, four losses and three tied games after 11 matches. UP Yoddha are also unbeaten in their last four matches, having defeated Puneri Paltan 50-40 in their previous outing.

The Bengal Warriors defeated UP Yoddha 38-33 when the two sides met earlier this season. While the Warriors will look to repeat their performance, UP Yoddha will be itching to avenge their loss.

Bengal Warriors vs UP Yoddha Match Details

Match: Bengal Warriors vs UP Yoddha, Match 69, Pro Kabaddi League 2022

Date and Time: 21st January 2022, Friday, 8:30 PM IST

Venue: Sheraton Grand, Whitefield, Bengaluru

Bengal Warriors vs UP Yoddha Probable Playing 7s

Bengal Warriors

Maninder Singh scored nine raid points in the last match against the Bengaluru Bulls, while Sukesh Hegde registered seven raid points. Abozar Mighani was sturdy in defense with three tackle points.

No changes are expected in their starting seven.

Probable Playing 7: Maninder Singh, Amit Nirwal, Vijin Thangadurai, Sukesh Hegde, Mohammad Nabibakhsh, Abozar Mighani, Ran Singh

UP Yoddha

In the last match against Puneri Paltan, Surender Gill produced 21 raid points and Pardeep Narwal scored another Super-10. Skipper Nitesh Kumar had another good game in defense with four tackle points.

The Yoddhas are likely to play the same starting seven.

Probable Playing 7: Pardeep Narwal, Surender Gill, Shrikant Jadhav, Ashu Singh, Shubham Kumar, Nitesh Kumar, Sumit

Today's PKL Match Prediction

With Sukesh Hegde back in form, the Bengal Warriors look deadly in the attack. However, they are still slippery in their defense. If the defenders fail to raise their game, it would be difficult for them to stop the Yoddha's raiding trio.

UP Yoddha are threatening in attack. Surender Gill, Pardeep Narwal and Shrikant Jadhav are making the right moves in the raiding department. With Nitesh Kumar back among the points, their defense is also looking settled now.

Prediction: UP Yoddha to win.

Bengal Warriors vs UP Yoddha live telecast details and channel list

TV: Star Sports Network

Also Read Article Continues below

Live Streaming: Disney+ Hotstar

Edited by Sanjay Rajan

LIVE POLL Q. Who will win this match? Bengal Warriors UP Yoddha 6 votes so far