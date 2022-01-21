Pro Kabaddi League 2022, Dabang Delhi vs Haryana Steelers: Who will win today’s PKL match and telecast details

The Haryana Steelers recorded an impressive 37-30 win over Puneri Paltan on Wednesday in the ongoing season of the Pro Kabaddi League (PKL). The victory was fashioned by their brilliant defense. Two of their defenders – Mohit and Jaideep – scored seven points each. Captain Vikash Kandola also did well, though he fell short of a super-10.

On Friday, the Steelers will face a stiffer challenge against the team currently sitting atop the points table – Dabang Delhi. The latter are also coming off a victory, though, a narrower one in their previous game. They defeated the Patna Pirates 32-29 earlier on Tuesday.

Haryana’s impressive defense will have to deal with a Delhi raiding party which is likely to be without their star Naveen Kumar. But in his absence, the likes of Ashu Malik and Sandeep Narwal could create a few difficulties for the opposition.

Dabang Delhi vs Haryana Steelers Match Details

Match: Dabang Delhi vs Haryana Steelers, Match 68, Pro Kabaddi League 2022

Date and Time: January 21, 2022, Friday, 7:30 PM IST

Venue: Sheraton Grand, Whitefield, Bengaluru

Dabang Delhi vs Haryana Steelers Probable Playing 7s

Dabang Delhi

It seems likely that the "Naveen Express" will be missing in action in this match as well. Hence, Ashu Malik and Sandeep Narwal will have to step up to fill the big void left by the star man. Another key player will be Vijay, who scored nine points against the Pirates.

The defense depends upon Manjeet Chillar and Jeeva Kumar. Others like Vikash D, Krishan, Mohammad Malak could fight for the remaining two spots in the starting seven.

Probable Starting 7: Ashu Malik, Sandeep Narwal, Manjeet Chillar, Jeeva Kumar, Mohammad Malak, Vijay, Krishan

Haryana Steelers

Even though the Steelers lie in the seventh spot in the current standings, they have enough good players to challenge any side. The duo of Jaideep and Mohit wreaked havoc with their tackles against the Paltan. On top of that, there is the experienced Surender Nada. Breaching this defensive wall could take some doing for Delhi.

The raiding department depends on the troika of Vikash Kandola, Meetu, and Rohit Gulia. While Kandola remains a consistent performer, it’s probably not possible for him to lead his team to success on his own. Meetu and Rohit have to step up, as they have done at times this season.

Probable Starting 7: Vikash Kandola, Meetu, Rohit Gulia, Jaideep, Mohit, Surender Nada, Ashish

Today’s PKL Match Prediction

Despite the vast gap between the two teams in the points table, this match shouldn’t be a one-sided affair. Haryana has a chance to surprise Delhi. Naveen's absence will be a big factor in the match.

Prediction: Haryana Steelers to win against Dabang Delhi

Dabang Delhi vs Haryana Steelers Live Telecast Details and Channels List

TV: Star Sports Network.

Also Read Article Continues below

Live Streaming: Disney + Hotstar.

Edited by Parimal

LIVE POLL Q. Who will win this encounter? Dabang Delhi KC Haryana Steelers 0 votes so far