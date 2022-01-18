Pro Kabaddi League 2022, Gujarat Giants vs U Mumba: Who will win today’s PKL match and telecast details

Neither U Mumba nor Gujarat Giants have had a great season so far in the ongoing edition of the Pro Kabaddi League. Gujarat are second-last in the table, while the Mumbai-based club are in eighth position.

Gujarat Giants vs U Mumba Match Details

Match: Gujarat Giants vs U Mumba, Match 63, Pro Kabaddi League 2022

Date and Time: January 18, 2022, Tuesday, 8:30 PM IST

Venue: Sheraton Grand, Whitefield, Bengaluru

Gujarat Giants vs U Mumba Probable Playing 7s

Gujarat Giants

In the last match of the Giants against Bengaluru Bulls, raider Rakesh performed superbly and scored a Super-10. Surprisingly, even substitute Pradeep Kumar shone with six points. This may earn him a spot in the starting line-up for the match against Mumbai.

The Giants are a defense-heavy team and this department is well-stocked. Captain Sunil Kumar and Parvesh Bhainswal are in reasonably good form and have adequate support through Ankit and Sumit. There is a case for bringing in Hadi Oshtorak as an all-rounder.

Probable Starting 7: Rakesh, Pradeep Kumar, Hadi Oshtorak, Sunil Kumar, Parvesh Bhainswal, Ankit, Sumit

U Mumba

Abhishek Singh scored a Super-10 in Mumbai’s last match against Bengal Warriors and that is a great sign for the team. Unfortunately for the U Mumba side, there was little support for him in the raiding department. More is expected of V Ajith and all-rounders like Mohsen Maghsoudlou and Ashish Sangwan, who also need to contribute through their raiding.

There isn’t much that needs to change as far as defense is concerned. Captain Fazel Atrachali and Rinku are very efficient and usually perform well. Rahul Sethpal came in from the bench in the last match and scored seven points. This may earn him a start in this upcoming contest.

Probable Starting 7: Abhishek Singh, Fazel Atrachali, V Ajith, Ashish Sangwan, Rinku, Mohsen Maghsoudlou, Rahul Sethpal

Today’s PKL Match Prediction

This match will see a battle between two good defensive units. Fazel Atrachali will marshal his troops while coach Manpreet Singh will chalk out grand strategies for his team.

The fact that U Mumba's last tie against Bengal Warriors ended in a 32-32 stalemate will be playing on their minds. This time, the Season 2 champions will like to ensure there are no last-minute mishaps.

This would make them a more dangerous side. The battle between Abhishek Singh and Rakesh will also be crucial.

Prediction: U Mumba to win by a small margin.

Gujarat Giants vs U Mumba Live Telecast Details and Channel List

TV: Star Sports Network

Live Streaming: Disney + Hotstar.

Edited by Sudeshna Banerjee

