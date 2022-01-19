Pro Kabaddi League 2022, Haryana Steelers vs Puneri Paltan: Who will win today’s PKL match and telecast details

Haryana Steelers and Puneri Paltan will face each other in the upcoming match of the Pro Kabaddi League 2022. Both teams currently find themselves in the bottom half of the PKL 2022 points table. Puneri Paltan are placed tenth in the points table, while Haryana currently find themselves a spot above the Paltan in the PKL points table.

Puneri Paltan's previous match against UP Yoddha ended in a 40-50 loss. Meanwhile, the Haryana Steelers come into the match, having lost to Dabang Delhi KC in their previous encounter. The Steelers lost the match 25-28 and will be hoping to bounce back with a win.

Haryana Steelers vs Puneri Paltan Match Details

Match: Haryana Steelers vs Puneri Paltan, Match 64, Pro Kabaddi League 2022

Date and Time: January 19, 2021, Sunday, 7:30 PM IST

Venue: Sheraton Grand, Whitefield, Bengaluru

Haryana Steelers vs Puneri Paltan Probable Playing 7s

Haryana Steelers

The Haryana Steelers are unlikely to tinker too much with their starting 7. However, coach Rakesh Kumar will vary on opposition coach Anup Kumar, who is known to be a master of tactician right from his playing days.

Probable Playing 7: Vikash Kandola, Ravi Kumar, Surender Nada, Jaideep, Mohit, Meetu, Ashish/ Vinay

Puneri Paltan

Puneri Paltan, on the other hand, are likely to go with the same starting 7, which played against UP Yoddha in the previous match. Coach Anup Kumar is likely to go with the strategy as he did in the previous match.

Probable Playing 7: Aslam Inamdar, Nitin Tomar, Baldev Singh, Vishal Bharadwaj, Sanket Sawant/ Sombir, Abinesh Nadarajan, Pankaj Mohite

Today's PKL Match Prediction

The Haryana Steelers captain Vikash Kandola did not have a great match as he was kept quiet by the Dabang Delhi KC defense. The raider could only score three points in the match.

While Kandola's failed to score points, Ashish and Meetu had a good outing, scoring five points each. The defenders could not contribute much to the team's success in the previous match. They will want to step up their game against the Puneri Paltan raiders who were on fire in their previous match.

The Puneri Paltan, on the other hand, will be banking on Aslam Inamdar and Mohit Goyat to once again score points in the raiding department. Both raiders were impressive in the previous match, with Inamdar scoring 16 points, while Goyat chipped in with 13 points.

Defenders Baldev Singh and Vishal Bharadwaj were kept quiet last time around and will be eager to score some points this time. The team will be hoping to do well in the upcoming match and jump above Haryana Steelers in the PKL points table.

Prediction: Puneri Paltan is expected to win the match based on their current form.

Haryana Steelers vs Puneri Paltan Live telecast details and channel list

TV: Star Sports Network

Also Read Article Continues below

Live Streaming: Disney + Hotstar.

Edited by Diptanil Roy

LIVE POLL Q. Who will win this encounter? Haryana Steelers Puneri Paltan 3 votes so far