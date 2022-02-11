Pro Kabaddi League 2022, Haryana Steelers vs Puneri Paltan: Who will win today’s PKL match, and telecast details

The Haryana Steelers are on a three-match winning streak. They registered another impressive win in their last match against Tamil Thalaivas by a margin of 37-29. They will look to continue this run of victories when they take on Puneri Paltan in their next match.

The Paltan will have to overcome their disappointment after losing 26-43 to table-toppers Patna Pirates 24 hours earlier. The lack of time between matches will be a problem for Pune.

The poor performance by their defense against the Pirates is another thing they will need to overcome. Haryana are currently lying in third position in the points table and are in good form. Puneri Paltan, in the 11th position, will have to play out of their skin to upset their opponent’s juggernaut.

Haryana Steelers vs Puneri Paltan Match Details

Match: Haryana Steelers vs Puneri Paltan, Match 108, Pro Kabaddi League 2022

Date and Time: February 11, 2022, Friday, 7:30 PM IST

Venue: Sheraton Grand, Whitefield, Bengaluru

Haryana Steelers vs Puneri Paltan Probable Playing 7s

Haryana Steelers

The Steelers have a very good defensive unit. This has been strengthened by the arrival of Akshay Kumar into the line-up. He has been pulling great tackles and also teaming up well with others in the team.

Mohit and Jaideep are a well-established defender duo. They are also receiving great support from Ashish who is adding to his role as a raider by also doing well in defense.

Vikash Kandola is the lead raider for Haryana and he has been among the best players on the court this season. But he was overshadowed by Ashish in the last match where the latter scored 16 points – 13 of them coming from raids.

For the Steelers, it will be a case of not changing the winning combination and hoping for more of the same.

Probable Starting 7: Vikash Kandola, Ashish, Vinay, Akshay Kumar, Mohit, Jaideep, Ravi Kumar

Puneri Paltan

This has been a season to forget for Puneri Paltan. They have had some good performances but have lacked consistency. Despite having a good defensive unit and a couple of very talented raiders, the Puneri side hasn’t managed to string together enough victories.

In their last match, the defense committed far too many naïve mistakes and then, fell apart towards the end. Sombir and Vishal Bharadwaj are talented but need to tighten their game. Abinesh Nadarajan and Sanket Sawant need to do more for their team.

The two main raiders for the Paltan, Aslam Inamdar and Mohit Goyat, have been doing a good job. Their play doesn’t need any change.

Probable Starting 7: Aslam Inamdar, Mohit Goyat, Nitin Tomar, Sombir, Vishal Bharadwaj, Sanket Sawant, Abinesh Nadarajan

Today’s PKL Match Prediction

With the kind of form shown by the Steelers, they are the clear favorites going into this match. It is unlikely that Puneri Paltan, with a poor season behind them, would be able to turn the tables. Upsets are always possible in Kabaddi, but it would take a herculean effort for Pune to pull off one.

Prediction: Haryana Steelers to win comfortably

Haryana Steelers vs Puneri Paltan Live Telecast Details and Channels List

TV: Star Sports Network

Live Streaming: Disney+ Hotstar.

