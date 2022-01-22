Pro Kabaddi League 2022, Jaipur Pink Panthers vs Tamil Thalaivas: Who will win today’s PKL match and telecast details

Tamil Thalaivas suffered a heartbreaking 35-37 loss against Gujarat Giants in their last match on Thursday in a contest that went down to the very last raid. After a gap of a day, they will be taking on the Jaipur Pink Panthers, who lie just one position above them in seventh spot on the points table.

Jaipur themselves went through the emotional wringer when they lost to the Telugu Titans by a solitary point on Wednesday. Going down 34-35 to the team placed at the bottom of the points table wouldn’t have been very pleasant.

Jaipur Pink Panthers vs Tamil Thalaivas Match Details

Match: Jaipur Pink Panthers vs Tamil Thalaivas, Match 72, Pro Kabaddi League 2022

Date and Time: January 22, 2022, Saturday, 9:30 PM IST

Venue: Sheraton Grand, Whitefield, Bengaluru

Jaipur Pink Panthers vs Tamil Thalaivas Probable Playing 7s

Jaipur Pink Panthers

The two leading raiders for the Pink Panthers – Arjun Deshwal and Deepak Hooda – had a good match against the Titans. While Deshwal scored 13 points, Hooda had eight. Naveen failed to open his account. Overall, the raiding party seems to be fine despite an off day for Naveen.

The defense of the team is led by Sandeep Dhull who has been receiving great support from Sahul Kumar. But both were left behind in their last match by Vishal when he scored four tackle points against the Titans. These three names are almost certain to continue being in the starting 7.

Probable Starting 7: Arjun Deshwal, Deepak Hooda, Naveen, Sandeep Dhull, Sahul Kumar, Vishal, Amit

Tamil Thalaivas

In the defeat against the Giants, two raiders shone brightly for the Thalaivas team. Manjeet scored 13 points while Ajinkya Pawar also recorded a super-10 after coming off the bench.

Defender Sagar also had a good match and managed a high-five. However, Athul MS and Bhavani Rajput didn’t rise to the occasion, and that proved costly.

Captain Surjeet Singh would also be unhappy with the fact that he could record only one successful tackle. The same would be the case with Sahil Singh and Mohit. The latter, too, had just one point while Sahil had nothing to show for his efforts.

It would be interesting to see whether Pawar will be in the starting 7 in their upcoming match. Despite his good efforts, he has usually been kept on the bench at the beginning of matches so far.

Probable Starting 7: Manjeet, Athul MS, Bhavani Rajput, Surjeet Singh, Sagar, Mohit, Sahil Singh

Today’s PKL Match Prediction

This game is tough to predict as the two teams are almost level in terms of points. The Pink Panthers seem to have a better defense but the Thalaivas might have the edge in raiding.

The Thalaivas have already had five ties. They wouldn’t want to come close and miss out on full points again. But it won’t be easy to accomplish in this match.

Prediction: The Jaipur Pink Panthers and Tamil Thalaivas game is likely to end in a stalemate.

Jaipur Pink Panthers vs Tamil Thalaivas Live Telecast Details and Channels List

TV: Star Sports Network

Live Streaming: Disney+ Hotstar

