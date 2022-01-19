Pro Kabaddi League 2022, Jaipur Pink Panthers vs Telugu Titans: Who will win today’s PKL match and telecast details

The Telugu Titans will take on the Jaipur Pink Panthers tonight in the 2021-22 Pro Kabaddi League season. The Sheraton Grand Hotel in Whitefield, Bengaluru will host this contest.

The absence of Siddharth Desai has had a major effect on the Titans’ fortunes in this season of the Pro Kabaddi League. They are rooted to the bottom of the table currently. They suffered another defeat in their last match against the Bengal Warriors, by a solitary point as the final score read 27-28 in the Warriors' favor.

They now face a Jaipur Pink Panthers team who are coming off an uplifting tie in their last game against the Tamil Thalaivas. Trailing by two points going into the final raid of the match, a super tackle allowed the Pink Panthers to escape defeat by the barest of margins. The match ended 31-31.

It is nearly impossible now for the Titans to make the playoffs. But Jaipur's team is in a tantalizing fifth position. This means every point holds great value for the Pink Panthers.

Jaipur Pink Panthers vs Telugu Titans Match Details

Match: Jaipur Pink Panthers vs Telugu Titans, Match 65, Pro Kabaddi League 2022.

Date and Time: January 19, Wednesday, 8:30 PM.

Venue: Sheraton Grand, Whitefield, Bengaluru.

Jaipur Pink Panthers vs Telugu Titans Probable Playing 7s

Jaipur Pink Panthers

In their last match, the Jaipur team was excellent in their defense. Captain Sandeep Dhull scored a high-5 and received great support from Sahul Kumar. Even designated raider Naveen chipped in with four tackle points.

Surprisingly, Deepak Niwas Hooda managed just three points in the match. Arjun Deshwal had a better time than him, recording with six points. But all this is not enough for a team to succeed consistently. They need both these raiders to be more prolific and reach close to the levels of Pawan Sehrawat and Maninder Singh.

As of now, it’s unlikely that there will be a change in the starting line-up. But a lot may depend upon the strategy chalked up by the coach for the upcoming match.

Probable Starting 7: Arjun Deshwal, Deepak Niwas Hooda, Sandeep Dhull, Sahul Kumar, Naveen, Vishal, Amit.

Telugu Titans

In the absence of Desai, Rajnish has to bear the burden of being his team’s lead raider. He did the job brilliantly in the last match with 11 points. The rest of the line-up doesn’t have any big names in the attacking department. A collective effort is what this team will be hoping for in the coming matches.

The defense relies on skipper Sandeep Kandola, who scored four points against the Warriors, and has been good in recent times. The only sour note was Surinder getting eliminated five out of five times by Maninder. He badly needs a good match to get over this disappointment.

Probable Starting 7: Rajnish, Sandeep Kandola, Ankit Beniwal, Galla Raju, Akash Choudhary, Prince D, Adarsh T.

Today’s PKL Match Prediction

The contest seems loaded in favor of the Pink Panthers. However, there was a marked improvement in the Telugu Titans' performance last time out. This should make their fans optimistic about the upcoming matches.

The match will feature two defensive units that are coming off good outings. But the raiding divisions of the two teams compare favorably for Jaipur.

Prediction: Jaipur Pink Panthers win by a small margin.

Jaipur Pink Panthers vs Telugu Titans Live Telecast Details and Channel List

TV: Star Sports Network.

Live Streaming: Disney + Hotstar.

