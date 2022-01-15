Pro Kabaddi League 2022, Patna Pirates vs Bengaluru Bulls: Who will win today’s PKL match and telecast details

The Bengaluru Bulls are sitting atop the points table of the ongoing Pro Kabaddi League’s 2022 season. They have a four-point lead over second-placed Patna Pirates. This sets the stage for a grand top-of-the-table contest between the two teams.

The Bulls are riding high on the form of Pawan Sehrawat while the Pirates have seen a more collective effort from their raiding party. However, the side representing Patna suffered a disappointing defeat in their last match.

However, the 2017 champions could roar back into form on Sunday. If they are able to keep Sehrawat down, they could turn the tables on their fancied opponents.

Patna Pirates vs Bengaluru Bulls Match Details

Match: Patna Pirates vs Bengaluru Bulls, Match 59, Pro Kabaddi League 2022

Date and Time: January 16, 2022, Sunday, 8:30 PM IST

Venue: Sheraton Grand, Whitefield, Bengaluru

Patna Pirates vs Bengaluru Bulls Probable Playing 7s

Patna Pirates

The Pirates depend on the troika of captain Prashanth Kumar Rai, Sachin and Monu Goyat for their raiding points

Neeraj Kumar and Sunil are the leading defenders for the team. They are getting some support from all-rounder Mohammadreza Chiyaneh. But one wonders whether another frontline defender like Shubham Shinde or Sourav Gulia will come into the side.

Probable Starting 7: Prashanth Kumar Rai, Monu Goyat, Sachin, Mohammadreza Chiyaneh, Neeraj Kumar, Sunil, Shubham Shinde

Bengaluru Bulls

Pawan Sehrawat is one of the biggest draws of the season and Bengaluru’s biggest hope. His prolific scoring has underlined the Bulls’ success in the current edition of the PKL. The other raiders in the team – Chandran Ranjit and Bharat – provide great back-up for Pawan.

The defense of the Bulls is strong thanks to players like Saurabh Nandal and Mahender Singh. Bharat even scored a couple of tackle points in the last match. Since all players in the starting line-up of the Bulls scored points in the last match, there is unlikely to be any changes to the team.

Probable Starting 7: Pawan Sehrawat, Chandran Ranjit, Bharat, Saurabh Nandal, Mahender Singh, Aman, Mayur Kadam

Today’s PKL Match Prediction

This promises to be a thrilling contest. Going by the form sheet, Bengaluru have the edge but Patna can certainly bounce back. The key will be Sehrawat. He is clearly not invincible as the Gujarat Giants manage to super tackle him a couple of times in the Bulls’ last match.

So, the Patna defense will have to be ready with their plans against the ‘high-flyer.’ If they succeed, that would be a big dent to the Bulls’ chances.

Prediction: Bengaluru Bulls to win this encounter

Patna Pirates vs Bengaluru Bulls Live Telecast Details and Channel List

TV: Star Sports 2, Star Sports 1 Hindi, Star Sports 2 HD, and Star Sports 1 HD Hindi

Also Read Article Continues below

Live Streaming: Disney+ Hotstar.

Also see - Pro Kabaddi Live Score | PKL Points Table 2022

Edited by Ritwik Kumar

LIVE POLL Q. Who will win this encounter? Patna Pirates Bengaluru Bulls 0 votes so far