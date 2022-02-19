Pro Kabaddi League 2022, Patna Pirates vs Haryana Steelers: Who will win today’s PKL match and telecast details

The Patna Pirates and the Haryana Steelers are up against each other in the 132nd match of the Pro Kabaddi League 2021-22.

The Patna Pirates have already qualified for the playoffs. They are at the top of the table with 15 wins from 21 games, accumulating 81 points. The Patna Pirates were on a six-match winning streak which was finally broken with their defeat against Dabang Delhi KC last time out. They now have four wins in their last five games.

Meanwhile, the Haryana Steelers slipped to the fifth spot after a heavy defeat against the Bengaluru Bulls. They are now in a must-win situation to keep themselves in contention to make the top six. Haryana have 10 wins from 21 games with 63 points so far. They have three wins and two defeats in their last five games.

Patna Pirates vs Haryana Steelers Match Details

Match: Patna Pirates vs Haryana Steelers, Match 132, Pro Kabaddi League 2021-22

Date and Time: February 19, 2022, Saturday, 9:30 PM IST

Venue: Sheraton Grand, Whitefield, Bengaluru

Patna Pirates vs Haryana Steelers Probable Playing 7s

Patna Pirates

The Patna Pirates had an off day last time out, with their raiders unable to perform, picking up a total of only seven raid points in the match. However, they continued to show their prowess in the defense, keeping up with their tag as the best defensive unit. Shubam Shinde, Mohammadreza Chiyaneh and Sourav Gulia all picked up four tackle points each.

Probable Starting 7: Mohit, Monu, Shubham Shinde, Sourav Gulia, Daniel Omondi Odhiambo, Mohammadreza Chiyaneh, Balaji D.

Haryana Steelers

The Haryana Steelers failed to show up against the Bengaluru Bulls. None of their players could put on much of a performance as they suffered a heavy loss. The likes of Ashish, Vikash Kandola and Meetu Mahender failed to score big in the raiding department. Haryana will need to make a strong comeback as a unit if they are to beat Patna in this match.

Probable Starting 7: Ashish, Vikash Kandola, Surender Nada, Meetu Mahender, Jaideep Kuldeep, Mohit, Vijay Kumar

Today’s PKL Match Prediction

The Patna Pirates have by far been the most consistent team in the tournament. They have already qualified for the playoffs and sit comfortably at the top of the table. Going into the playoffs, they will want to gain some momentum with a win in this match. Patna have done well as a unit and have the strongest defense in the league.

Patna will have to put a big loss against Bengaluru behind them. They will be under pressure as this is a must-win clash for them to stay in the hunt to make the next stage. Haryana will be low on confidence but will not have a lot of time to turn things around. They will face a tough test against the Patna Pirates in this match.

Prediction: Patna Pirates to beat Haryana Steelers in this fixture

Patna Pirates vs Haryana Steelers Live Telecast Details and Channel List

TV: Star Sports 1 Hindi, Star Sports 2, Star Sports 1 Hindi HD, Star Sports 2 HD

Live Streaming: Disney + Hotstar

