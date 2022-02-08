Pro Kabaddi League 2022, Tamil Thalaivas vs Haryana Steelers: Who will win today’s PKL match and telecast details

After two wins on the trot, the Haryana Steelers are currently in fourth position in the Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) 2022 points table. They are doing well in both the raiding and defending departments, something that was visible in their 35-28 win over the Jaipur Pink Panthers on Saturday.

The Tamil Thalaivas, Haryana’s opponents in their upcoming match, are coming off a 33-35 loss to U Mumba in their last contest. Though it was a loss, the Thalaivas showed great spirit in almost making a great comeback after looking down and out at one stage.

The Thalaivas are currently in the eighth position and can’t afford another loss. For Haryana, it’s time to continue their push to seal their spot in the top-6.

Tamil Thalaivas vs Haryana Steelers Match Details

Match: Tamil Thalaivas vs Haryana Steelers, Match 102, Pro Kabaddi League 2022

Date and Time: February 8, 2022, Tuesday, 7:30 PM IST

Venue: Sheraton Grand, Whitefield, Bengaluru

Tamil Thalaivas vs Haryana Steelers Probable Playing 7s

Tamil Thalaivas

Manjeet has performed the role of lead raider for the Thalaivas efficiently this season. He has also received great support from Ajinkya Pawar. During the earlier part of the season, Pawar usually started the match on the bench and came on to make a big impact. But now, he is a part of the starting 7.

Bhavani Rajput and Athul MS were both on the bench at the start of the match against U Mumba. They did get a chance to play but couldn’t make an impact. One wonders whether the team will continue with the strategy of going in with just two raiders at the start or bring in a third from the beginning.

The defense is well served by Sagar, who fell one point short of a high-5 in the last match. Captain Surjeet Singh will have to lead from the front. He can take some inspiration from his counterpart in the last game – Fazel Atrachali.

Probable Starting 7: Manjeet, Ajinkya Pawar, Surjeet Singh, Sagar, Sahil Gulia, Mohit, Athul MS

Haryana Steelers

Surender Nada was on the bench during the last match. But the Steelers have found a good defender in Akshay Kumar, who has made an impact in the last two matches. He teams up well with Mohit and Jaideep to create a dangerous defensive net for the opposition raiders.

The raiding department is spearheaded brilliantly by Vikash Kandola. Vinay didn’t have an easy time against the Pink Panthers but is still a good asset for his team. Even though Meetu was brought in as a substitute in the last game, he may well start against the Tamil Thalaivas.

Probable Starting 7: Vikash Kandola, Meetu, Vinay, Ashish, Akshay Kumar, Mohit, Jaideep

Today’s PKL Match Prediction

This match, like most others in the league, is hard to predict. A lot depends on the form of the players on the day, especially star players like Kandola and Manjeet. The solid defense of Haryana may give them an advantage.

Prediction: Haryana Steelers win again

Tamil Thalaivas vs Haryana Steelers Live Telecast Details and Channels List

TV: Star Sports Network

Also Read Article Continues below

Live Streaming: Disney+ Hotstar

Edited by Ritwik Kumar

LIVE POLL Q. Who will win this encounter? Haryana Steelers Tamil Thalaivas 2 votes so far