Pro Kabaddi League 2022, U Mumba vs Telugu Titans: Who will win today’s PKL match and telecast details

After struggling through the eighth season of the Pro Kabaddi League (PKL), the Telugu Titans finally managed to win a match when they edged Jaipur Pink Panthers 35-34 on Wednesday.

They will now be facing a U Mumba team that has problems of its own. While the Titans are placed last in the points table, Mumba are not doing much better either. They are currently ninth, having won just three matches so far this season.

The Season 2 champions managed a 24-24 tie against the Gujarat Giants in their last match. This was their fifth tie of the season from 11 games. This shows that the Mumbai franchise are not playing badly but are just lacking the finishing touch to take home extra points.

U Mumba vs Telugu Titans Match Details

Match: U Mumba vs Telugu Titans, Match 71, Pro Kabaddi League 2022

Date and Time: January 22, 2022, Saturday, 8:30 PM IST

Venue: Sheraton Grand, Whitefield, Bengaluru

U Mumba vs Telugu Titans Probable Playing 7s

U Mumba

Abhishek Singh is among the best raiders in the league. But his present season hasn’t been as successful as his team would have wanted. The raiding department was further compromised by the absence of V Ajith due to an injury in the two matches before their last one.

But Ajith made a great comeback and bagged eight points in the match against the Giants. His presence might also help Abhishek by taking the pressure off him.

The defense was well served by Rinku, who scored a high-five in the last game. Skipper Fazel Atrachali, meanwhile, hasn’t been prolific this season, which could be a cause for concern.

However, his role goes beyond just making tackles. The Iranian has to make sure the team remains composed. But with five ties and just three wins, there will be questions asked of his leadership as well.

Probable Starting 7: Abhishek Singh, V Ajith, Fazel Atrachali, Rinku, Ajinkya Kapre, Ashish Sangwan, Harendra Kumar

Telugu Titans

The Titans will be buoyed by Adarsh T's performance in the match against Jaipur. He scored nine touchpoints and pulled off an amazing super raid as well. Rajnish also had a decent game with seven points.

Surinder Singh also performed better against the Pink Panthers after getting eliminated five times by Maninder Singh in the game against the Bengal Warriors. But he seems to be a bit impetuous at times and needs to curb that tendency.

Sandeep Kandola may continue to be the captain. He seemed to do well in marshaling his troops during the last match.

Probable Starting 7: Rajnish, Adarsh T, Ankit Beniwal, Surinder Singh, Sandeep Kandola, Prince D, C Arun

Today’s PKL Match Prediction

The missed opportunities and multiple ties this season must be troubling U Mumba. On the other hand, the Titans would be feeling more confident after their maiden win. The way they played against Jaipur is a model they can follow in the coming matches also.

Prediction: Telugu Titans to record a win over U Mumba.

U Mumba vs Telugu Titans Live Telecast Details and Channels List

TV: Star Sports Network

Live Streaming: Disney+ Hotstar

