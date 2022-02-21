Pro Kabaddi League 2022, UP Yoddha vs Puneri Paltan: 3 player battles to watch out for

After an intense battle to secure places in the playoffs, Puneri Paltan are now all set to take on UP Yoddha in the first eliminator on Monday evening.

The Paltan have a very impressive defensive unit with Vishal Bharadwaj and Sombir leading the way. They have so far received great support from all-rounder Mohit Goyat, whose high-5 in their last match proved crucial.

But Yoddha are also not lacking in this department. They too have defenders like Nitesh Kumar and Ashu Singh, who can be devastating on their day.

When it comes to raiding, Pardeep Narwal of UP will be the center of attention. He has come into his own in the last few matches after struggling for much of the season. Aslam Inamdar, on the other hand, has been a revelation this season. Surender Gill and Mohit Goyat will also play a crucial role for their respective teams.

As we head into this match, let’s analyze three key player-to-player battles that will play a massive role in deciding the outcome of the match.

Pardeep Narwal vs Vishal Bharadwaj

Pardeep is among the best raiders in the league and has an incredible overall record in Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) history. He will have to watch out for Vishal Bharadwaj in the left corner of Puneri Paltan’s defense.

Pardeep is an intelligent raider and usually doesn’t commit too many mistakes. But any attempt to get a bonus will give the Paltan’s ace defender an opportunity. Even the slightest lapse in concentration could be latched upon by Bharadwaj to pull off the tackle.

Surender Gill vs Sombir

The escape skills shown by Surender Gill this season would have made Harry Houdini proud. He will have a tough opponent in Sombir during the first eliminator.

Sombir usually helms the right corner position for Puneri Paltan. Whenever Gill goes deep towards the left corner, the Paltan defender may swoop in for a dash or a takedown of the star UP raider.

This is where Gill’s escape style will be tested again. He isn’t a high-flyer like Pawan Sehrawat but could find other ways through the defense. This could create some very exciting moments.

But there will also be the danger of an ankle or thigh hold from Sombir. Surender will have to make sure that he is very quick on his feet, especially when attempting a bonus. If the Paltan defender gets hold of any part of Gill’s feet or leg, it is likely to lead to a successful tackle.

Aslam Inamdar vs Nitesh Kumar

Aslam has achieved great success in his very first season in the PKL. But in this match, UP captain Nitesh Kumar will be waiting for him with a well thought-out strategy.

Nitesh is expected to be in the right corner and Aslam will have to be wary of him. While Aslam is athletic and is good at escaping from attempted ankle holds, he can’t give even a microsecond extra to Nitesh.

The Yoddha captain will grab his prey with alacrity at every opportunity and let his teammates join him in finishing the job. This is a great opportunity for Aslam to show that he is made for the big stage.

Edited by Sudeshna Banerjee

