Pro Kabaddi League: 3 PKL Legends who are yet to win the trophy

Pro Kabaddi League

Pro Kabaddi League is one tournament every Kabaddi player in India (and now worldwide) wants to be a part of. It is because this tournament has the potential to develop a player's game and if he does well, can help him earn him a call up to the National team too.

Apart from being helpful to the players, Pro Kabaddi League has also proved to be the bridge between the game and the audience. PKL has now got a number of followers across the country and abroad which has helped the sport grow at a good rate.

Jaipur Pink Panthers, U Mumba, Patna Pirates and Bengaluru Bulls have so far won the League. The rest of the teams will be looking to win their first title in Season 7 which starts from July this year.

While a number of talented players have already managed to win the trophy, here are 3 legends of the game and the tournament who are yet to win the trophy.

#3 Ajay Thakur

Ajay Thakur is the captain of the Indian National Kabaddi Team

Ajay Thakur has been plying his trade in the Pro Kabaddi League since its inception but the star raider is yet to win the trophy. The captain of the Indian team has represented Bengaluru Bulls and Puneri Paltan in the past and is currently the captain of Tamil Thalaivas.

Any team would love to have a raider of such quality on their side and it is unfortunate that he is yet to go all the way in the tournament. He came very close to clinching it in the 2nd season when he lost the finals to U Mumba while playing for the Bengaluru Bulls.

Ajay Thakur does have a chance to end the drought as his franchise Tamil Thalaivas has forged a balanced side for the upcoming season.

1 / 2 NEXT