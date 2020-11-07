Pro Kabaddi League: 3 players Patna Pirates should not have released in the past

If one has to review the Pro Kabaddi League over the years, it is pretty evident that the Patna Pirates are the most successful team in the competition's history. Having won the title thrice in a row from Season 3 to Season 5, the team has revolved around their lead raider - Pardeep Narwal, who has taken the side to monumental heights.

Pardeep Narwal's record-breaking feats have written Patna Pirates' success story over the past, as the 'Record-Breaker' is the only raider to have scored more than 1,000 raid points in the league to date. However, the team has gone downhill in the past two seasons as the entire team has become over-reliant upon their lead raider. The team with such a huge fan base crashed out for a second consecutive season as the rest of the players couldn't perform in unison.

A lot of big names have played for the Pirates and were a part of the squad during their three-season dominant run. Some of the players released by the side have gone on to have stellar PKL careers for other teams.

Here, we take a look at three players whom Patna Pirates shouldn't have released in the past.

#3 Sandeep Narwal

Sandeep Narwal played for Patna Pirates in the first three seasons.

'The Beast' Sandeep Narwal made his debut with the Patna Pirates in the inaugural season as an exciting all-rounder. His extravagant speed and intensity on the mat made him an instant hit right from the start as the raiding all-rounder then scored 92 raid points and 27 tackle points in the inaugural season.

In the next two seasons, Sandeep Narwal was Patna Pirates' top-scoring defender with 37 and 55 tackle points successively. While Patna Pirates clinched their maiden title in PKL Season 3 under the captaincy of Manpreet Singh, it was Sandeep who led the defense with his mighty blocks and dashes that won him the 'Best Defender' award in that season.

Despite his immense contribution, Patna Pirates released him in the very next season and have struggled to find a dependable right corner since then. As Sandeep shifted his gear and prioritized his defensive approach, he has consistently scored more than 40 tackle points in every season since then. He kept on working on his all-round ability, because of which he is the only one out of three all-rounders to have scored more than 500 total points.

In the recently-concluded seventh season, he became the fourth player in PKL history to cross 300 tackle points. As Patna Pirates have considerably struggled with their defense, they shouldn't have released an experienced campaigner like Sandeep Narwal.

#2 Monu Goyat

Monu Goyat was the find for Patna Pirates in Season 5.

The highlight of Patna Pirates' third title victory in the PKL was all about the raiding duo of Pardeep Narwal and the flamboyant Monu Goyat. The latter had a sensational outing in Season 5 of PKL as he firmly supported Pardeep in the raiding whenever the latter needed to be revived on the mat.

The fourth-most successful raider of Season 5, Monu Goyat scored 191 raid points with 9 Super-10s at an average of 7.34. He had a massive role in the offense, with Pardeep leading upfront and Goyat stepping in as a support raider. He also scored 45 Do-or-Die raid points, which was the second-most in the Do-or-Die points tally that season.

The Pardeep-Monu duo scored 560 raid points combined, which is the most by any raiding pair in a single season. Goyat's release in next year's auction came in as a huge surprise as he got sold to Haryana Steelers for a mammoth ₹1.51 crores.

On the other hand, Patna Pirates failed to find a dependable support raider for Pardeep Narwal, and since then, they haven't been able to qualify for the playoffs. If the side hadn't released Monu Goyat, perhaps the raiding duo could have conquered more in the offensive department.

#1 Fazel Atrachali

Fazel Atrachali was Patna Pirates' biggest strength in the defense back in Season 4.

The Iranian Fazel Atrachali had a significant role to play when Patna Pirates retained their title in PKL Season 4. While he didn't get enough opportunities in his first two seasons, Atrachali wreaked havoc against the opposition raiders with Dharmaraj Cheralathan/Hadi Oshtorak aiding him from the other corner.

Using most of his opportunities, Atrachali scored 52 tackle points as the most by any defender in the fourth season. With 4 High-5s to his name, Atrachali's impressive ankle holds and waist blocks made sure no raiders could take any advantage from him with Bajirao Hodage as a support in the right cover. His outstanding showing made him win the 'Best Defender' award in the fourth season.

Fazel Atrachali maintained his consistency despite getting released by Patna Pirates, as he went on to play for Gujarat Fortunegiants and took the debuting team to the final. In Season 6, he became the most expensive foreign player in PKL when he got sold to U Mumba for a whopping 1 crore INR.

Atrachali innovated his game as a leading captain, scoring more than 80 tackle points in the two seasons he played with U Mumba. He also managed to take his side into the playoffs even with the young offensive line-up.

Even though Patna Pirates managed to win the title in Season 5 with Jaideep as their left corner, Jaideep's inconsistency in the past two seasons has also caused Pirates to get knocked out early. It proves how Patna Pirates intensely miss the services of Fazel Atrachali in their defense.