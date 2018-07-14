Pro Kabaddi League 6: Team analysis of Gujarat Fortune Giants

Gujarat Fortune Giants's full squad (Image Credits - PKL Twitter)

The 30th and 31st of May (when the PKL auctions were held) saw a total of 181 players getting divided into the 12 participating teams. Each team had to select between 18 and 25 players. Monu Goyat became the costliest player after being bought by Haryana's franchise for a whopping ₹151 lakhs.

Players like Rahul Chaudhari, Deepak Hooda, Nitin Tomar and Rishank Devadiga also joined the one crore club.

Fazel Atrachali became the priciest foreign player after bagging a huge sum of ₹100 lakhs.

Coach Manpreet Singh's Gujarat Fortune Giants, which were the runners-up of PKL season 5, made some crucial decisions at the auctions. The team management was all poised and emerged with a very competitive squad.

The team management of Gujarat had earlier made shocking decisions of not retaining either Fazel or Abozar as both of them were sublime in the last season.

Here is an expert analysis of Gujarat Fortune Giants:

Raiders

There are in all nine raiders with the team. The young 18-year-old raider Sachin Tanwar is one of them and made a debut in the league last season -- becoming an instant hit.

Whenever he played, loud chants of "Sachin, Sachin" gave us some nostalgic cricket vibes. Undoubtedly, the Rajasthan-born player will play a crucial role in the team this time around as well.

Mahendra Rajput, one of the tallest player in the league, is also in the team. He previously played for Bengal Warriors till season 4 before making a switch to Gujarat's team. Rajput was a lifesaver last season and brought in the much-required points for the team when they needed them most.

Ajay Kumar, season 4's best newcomer, and K. Prapanjan will also be seen raiding for Gujarat's franchise. Other young players like South Korean star Dong Geon Lee, Shubham Palkar, Yashwant Bishnoi, Dharmender and Lalit Chaudhary will be the other raiders to don the red-yellow t-shirt of Gujarat for the upcoming league.

All-in-all, there are some wonderful raiders in the franchise. Young raiders have also shown a good game in their previous seasons. The coach once again focused on making a balanced team by including quite experienced and young players.