Pro Kabaddi League: A look back at the Top 4 buys of the Season 1 Auction

Season 7 of the Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) is set to start from July this year and since the auctions which were held in the month of April, teams have already started their preparations for the tournament. Siddharth Desai was the costliest buy in the season 7 auctions, as he was brought by Telugu Titans for a whopping amount of ₹1.46 crores.

Pro Kabaddi League was started in 2014 with the aim of revolutionising the sport in India and other countries. The tournament has achieved its objective, as after 6 seasons, PKL is one of the most followed sporting tournaments in the country.

Naturally, the stakes and money involved have gone higher, and so is the fee paid to secure a player in the auctions. At this juncture, it would be interesting to go back to the Season 1 auctions and find out the top earners, and the money that was paid to secure them.

On that note, here are the Top 4 buys of the Season 1 Auction

#4 Surjeet Narwal - Dabang Delhi (₹12.2 Lakhs)

Surjeet was Delhi's costliest buy in Season 1

Surjeet Narwal was picked up by Dabang Delhi for ₹12.2 Lakhs in the auctions of Season 1. The 29-year-old played as a lead raider of the Delhi squad in the first season, but in the later seasons of the PKL, Surjeet was not able to make an impact.

Injuries and inconsistent form hampered his performances, as Surjeet went on to play for Bengaluru Bulls and Bengal Warriors in the later seasons of the Pro Kabaddi League. Surjeet was also the captain of the Bengaluru Bulls in Season 3.

Although it is difficult to make a comeback in the current circumstances, Surjeet Narwal must now find a way to return to form.

