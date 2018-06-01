Pro Kabaddi League Auction 2018: Five most expensive players from the auction

The records for the highest paid domestic and foreign players were broken in the auction.

Rishank Devadiga

Once again the Kabaddi season is upon us. Once again fast-paced, thrilling action will come our way.

Kabaddi has been in India for a really long time now. However, it was only in 2014 that the sport was commercialized and brought to the general public. What followed in the coming years was unprecedented.

The league has only gone one way, upwards. Pro Kabaddi League's popularity soared to such an extent that four new teams were added to the roster, last year, to increase local fan support.

However, with fresh auctions this year, the teams were back in their dugouts thinking of the best strategy. While some teams reserved their wallet and made smart budget signings, others went all out.

The 2018 auction also broke the record for the highest paid domestic and foreign player, showing a clear growth from the previous editions.

In the midst of all the action, we bring you five of the most expensive players from this year's auction.

#5 Rishank Devadiga (UP Yoddha)

UP Yoddha went into the auction with a clear goal - to rebuild from the ground up. In fact, they were one of the highest spending sides of the 2018 Pro Kabaddi League Auction, shelling out a whopping Rs. 393.55 Lakh on new players.

Rishank Devadiga stole the limelight, however, for the Yoddha.

The raider invited bids from across the room, with his price quickly soaring above the hundred lakh mark. Interestingly it was Dabang Delhi who won the bidding war for Devadiga at Rs. 111 Lakhs.

However, UP Yoddha were quick to move and used the newly created 'Final Bid Match' card to automatically match the highest bid and in turn, bring Devadiga back on the roster.