Pro Kabaddi League Auction 2018: Full list of players bought by Bengal Warriors
The Bengal Warriors have made some smart buys and will look to keep up the momentum from last season.
If one was to look back at the previous seasons, then they can easily label as the Bengal Warriors to be that team that has not dominated the league but has slowly climbed the ladder with an improved performance with each season.
In the debut season, the Warriors could muster only four wins from 14 matches and finished in seventh place, only one spot above the Puneri Paltan.
In the second season, it was only a repeat of their previous run with four wins from 14 games but Dabang Delhi and Puneri Paltan's hapless run pushed them one spot above to occupy the sixth place.
Fast forward to the fifth season and suddenly Bengal had qualified from on top of Zone B under Surjeet Singh and only fell short in the second qualifier against the Patna Pirates.
Now, ahead of the sixth season, they retained skipper Surjeet Singh and along with him their lead raider of the fifth season Maninder Singh, whose debut season saw him finish with 191 raid points from 21 games.
In the auctions, Bengal seemed to be clear on their strategies as they welcomed the return of Jang Kun Lee for a price of ₹33 lakh and also added the defensive power of Ziaur Rehman for ₹33.25 lakh.
The second 'FBM' card was used for Ran Singh, who was a big part of their campaign last season and following him was Shrikant Tewathia into the squad which capped off their purchases on the opening day.
On the second day, Bengal made a good buy in the form of Mahesh Goud (₹12 lakh) along with defender Baldev Singh (₹12 lakh) but the main focus was on category 'C' where they made six buys inclusive of three young raiders.
Category 'D' did not interest the Warriors too much as they finished off with the purchases of Manoj Dhull (₹8 lakh) and young raider Ashish Chhokar (₹8 lakh).
With Surjeet Singh set to take up the leadership role again assisted by the firm presence of Ran Singh and the infusion of some foreign flavour through Ziaur Rehman, the Warriors have their core covered with the return of Jang Kun Lee, who will partner Maninder Singh in the raiding duties and the duo will on this occasion, have the lanky Mahesh Goud for company.
Bengal Warriors
Raiders:
Maninder Singh [Retained] - ₹56.8 lakh
Jang Kun Lee - ₹33 lakh
Mahesh Goud - ₹12 lakh
Amit Kumar - ₹8 lakh
Amit Nagar - ₹8 lakh
Rakesh Narwal - ₹8 lakh
Ashish Chhokar - ₹8 lakh
Mithin Kumar [NYP] - ₹6.6 lakh
Defenders:
Surjeet Singh [Retained] - ₹80.3 lakh
Ziaur Rehman - ₹33.25 lakh
Vijin Thagadurai - ₹8.4 lakh
Manoj Dhull - ₹12 lakh
Ameares Mondal [NYP] - ₹6.6 lakh
Baldev Singh - ₹12 lakh
All-rounders:
Ran Singh - ₹43 lakh
Shrikant Tewathia - ₹25 lakh
Vittal Meti - ₹8 lakh
Bhupender Singh - ₹8 lakh
Ravinder Ramesh Kumavat [NYP] - ₹6.6 lakh
Are you happy with how the squad is looking for the Bengal Warriors? Send in your opinion in the comments section below!