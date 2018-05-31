Pro Kabaddi League Auction 2018: Full list of players bought by Bengal Warriors

The Bengal Warriors have made some smart buys and will look to keep up the momentum from last season.

Prasen Moudgal SENIOR ANALYST News 31 May 2018, 19:05 IST 1.72K Share Options × Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit Google+ Email

The Warriors have managed to retain their core, which will certainly aid them for the upcoming season

If one was to look back at the previous seasons, then they can easily label as the Bengal Warriors to be that team that has not dominated the league but has slowly climbed the ladder with an improved performance with each season.

In the debut season, the Warriors could muster only four wins from 14 matches and finished in seventh place, only one spot above the Puneri Paltan.

In the second season, it was only a repeat of their previous run with four wins from 14 games but Dabang Delhi and Puneri Paltan's hapless run pushed them one spot above to occupy the sixth place.

Fast forward to the fifth season and suddenly Bengal had qualified from on top of Zone B under Surjeet Singh and only fell short in the second qualifier against the Patna Pirates.

Now, ahead of the sixth season, they retained skipper Surjeet Singh and along with him their lead raider of the fifth season Maninder Singh, whose debut season saw him finish with 191 raid points from 21 games.

In the auctions, Bengal seemed to be clear on their strategies as they welcomed the return of Jang Kun Lee for a price of ₹33 lakh and also added the defensive power of Ziaur Rehman for ₹33.25 lakh.

The second 'FBM' card was used for Ran Singh, who was a big part of their campaign last season and following him was Shrikant Tewathia into the squad which capped off their purchases on the opening day.

On the second day, Bengal made a good buy in the form of Mahesh Goud (₹12 lakh) along with defender Baldev Singh (₹12 lakh) but the main focus was on category 'C' where they made six buys inclusive of three young raiders.

Category 'D' did not interest the Warriors too much as they finished off with the purchases of Manoj Dhull (₹8 lakh) and young raider Ashish Chhokar (₹8 lakh).

With Surjeet Singh set to take up the leadership role again assisted by the firm presence of Ran Singh and the infusion of some foreign flavour through Ziaur Rehman, the Warriors have their core covered with the return of Jang Kun Lee, who will partner Maninder Singh in the raiding duties and the duo will on this occasion, have the lanky Mahesh Goud for company.

Bengal Warriors

Raiders:

Maninder Singh [Retained] - ₹56.8 lakh

Jang Kun Lee - ₹33 lakh

Mahesh Goud - ₹12 lakh

Amit Kumar - ₹8 lakh

Amit Nagar - ₹8 lakh

Rakesh Narwal - ₹8 lakh

Ashish Chhokar - ₹8 lakh

Mithin Kumar [NYP] - ₹6.6 lakh

Defenders:

Surjeet Singh [Retained] - ₹80.3 lakh

Ziaur Rehman - ₹33.25 lakh

Vijin Thagadurai - ₹8.4 lakh

Manoj Dhull - ₹12 lakh

Ameares Mondal [NYP] - ₹6.6 lakh

Baldev Singh - ₹12 lakh

All-rounders:

Ran Singh - ₹43 lakh

Shrikant Tewathia - ₹25 lakh

Vittal Meti - ₹8 lakh

Bhupender Singh - ₹8 lakh

Ravinder Ramesh Kumavat [NYP] - ₹6.6 lakh

Are you happy with how the squad is looking for the Bengal Warriors? Send in your opinion in the comments section below!