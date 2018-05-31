Pro Kabaddi League Auction 2018: Full list of players bought by Gujarat Fortunegiants

See who all the Fortunegiants picked in the 2018 PKL auction as they look to move on from their finals defeat in season 5

Akshat Mehrish SENIOR ANALYST News 31 May 2018, 19:22 IST

The Gujarat based franchise has made some interesting in the PKL auction

Gujarat Fortunegiants was one of the new expansion teams to join the roster of the Pro Kabaddi League ahead of season 5.

The fortunegiants shocked the Kabaddi fans by making it to the finals in their debut campaign, where they lost to Patna Pirates.

Nevertheless, the Fortunegiants have long forgotten the final's loss and are already looking towards the future.

Going into the 2018 PKL auction, Gujarat retained three key players. Sachin Tanwar was the highest paid of the three, coming in at Rs. 56. 87 Lakhs. Following Tanwar were Sunil Kumar and Mahendra Ganesh Rajput at Rs. 49.10 Lakhs and Rs. 24.55 Lakhs, respectively.

As a result, Gujarat had a decent sum to spend going into the auction and they have done so.

The Fortunegiants spent a whopping Rs. 380.32 Lakhs on twenty-one players in the 2018 PKL auction.

Raider K. Prapanjan was roped in for Rs. 38 Lakhs, the third biggest sum spent by the Fortunegiants.

Gujarat also signed Parvesh Bhainswal for Rs. 35 Lakhs. In fact, the Fortunegiants paid in the upwards of Rs. 15 Lakhs six times, indicating that they are not shy to splash the cash.

The Fortunegiants went into the auction with a clear goal- to build a team which can better the results of last season. More or less, Gujarat has managed to get exactly what they need ahead of the sixth season or PKL.

Below is a list of the key transfers along with all the players picked up by the Tamil Thalaivas in the 2018 PKL auction.

Key Transfers

K. Prapanjan

Parvesh Bhainswal

Dong Geon Lee

Here is the full squad of Gujarat Fortunegiants:

Raiders:

Sachin Tanwar [Retained] - ₹56.87 lakh

Mahendra Ganesh Rajput [Retained] - ₹24.55 lakh

K Prapanjan - ₹38 lakh

Ajay Kumar - ₹25 lakh

Dong Geon Lee - ₹17.2 lakh

Shubham Ashok Palkar - ₹8 lakh

Lalit Chaudhary [NYP] - ₹6.6 lakh

Vikram Khandola [NYP] - ₹6.6 lakh

Anil [NYP] - ₹6.6 lakh

Yashwant Bishnoi - ₹5 lakh

Dharmender - ₹5 lakh

Defenders:

Sunil Kumar [Retained] - ₹49.10 lakh

Parvesh Bhainswal - ₹35 lakh

Ruturaj Shivaji Koravi - ₹30.4 lakh

Sachin Vittala - ₹20 lakh

Amit Sharma - ₹8 lakh

C Kalai Arasan [NYP] - ₹6.6 lakh

Amit [NYP] - ₹6.6 lakh

All-rounders:

Hadi Oshtarak - ₹12 lakh

Rohit Gulia [NYP] - ₹6.6 lakh

Have Gujarat Fortunegiants made some smart buys in the auction? Send us your opinion in the comments section below!