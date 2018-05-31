Pro Kabaddi League Auction 2018: Full list of players bought by Telugu Titans

The Telugu Titans have assembled one of the most expensive squads in PKL this season.

Soumo Ghosh FEATURED WRITER News 31 May 2018, 18:35 IST

Rahul Chaudhari

The Telugu Titans have been one of the most active teams in the Pro Kabaddi League Season 6 auctions, and will be looking to provide a tough fight for the title in the upcoming campaign.

Having spent a total of Rs 399.92 lakhs for their squad of 18 players, the Titans have assembled a formidable side. One of their key signings during this auction was star raider Rahul Chaudhari, who was the highest-paid player in the league for a while.

Dabang Delhi had won a fierce bidding war for Rahul Chaudhari, at Rs 129 lakhs, but Telugu Titans swooped in at the last moment to pick up the raider by exercising their Final Bid Match card, to retain him.

Another big signing for the Titans is Iranian defender Abozar Mighani, who went under the hammer for Rs 76 lakhs.

To add to the big names, the Titans have also gone for a number of fresh faces, with raiders likes of Kamal Singh, Ankit Beniwal and Anand being picked up from the Future Kabaddi Heroes programme.

Despite this mix of youth and experience, however, the Titans seem to be a bit light in the all-rounder area, as they have picked up only Mahender Reddy (Rs 8 lakhs) and Armaan (Rs 5 lakhs.

Telugu Titans

Raiders:

Nilesh Salunke [Retained] - ₹56.87 lakh

Mohsen Maghsoudloujafari [Retained] - ₹24.55 lakh

Rahul Chaudhari - ₹129 lakhs

Kamal Singh [NYP] - ₹6.6 lakhRakshith [NYP] - ₹6.6 lakh

Ankit Beniwal [NYP] - ₹6.6 lakh

Anand [NYP] - ₹6.6 lakh

Defenders:

Vishal Bharadwaj [Retained] - ₹6.6 lakh

Abozar Mighani - ₹76 lakh

Farhad Milagardhan - ₹21.5 lakh

Rakesh Singh Kumar - ₹12 lakh

Sanket Chavan - ₹8 lakh

D Gopu - ₹8 lakh

C Manoj Kumar - ₹8 lakh

Anuj Kumar - ₹5 lakh

Deepak - ₹5 lakh

All-rounders:

Mahender Reddy - ₹8 lakh

Armaan - ₹5 lakh