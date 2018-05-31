Pro Kabaddi League Auction 2018: Full list of players bought by Telugu Titans
The Telugu Titans have assembled one of the most expensive squads in PKL this season.
The Telugu Titans have been one of the most active teams in the Pro Kabaddi League Season 6 auctions, and will be looking to provide a tough fight for the title in the upcoming campaign.
Having spent a total of Rs 399.92 lakhs for their squad of 18 players, the Titans have assembled a formidable side. One of their key signings during this auction was star raider Rahul Chaudhari, who was the highest-paid player in the league for a while.
Dabang Delhi had won a fierce bidding war for Rahul Chaudhari, at Rs 129 lakhs, but Telugu Titans swooped in at the last moment to pick up the raider by exercising their Final Bid Match card, to retain him.
Another big signing for the Titans is Iranian defender Abozar Mighani, who went under the hammer for Rs 76 lakhs.
To add to the big names, the Titans have also gone for a number of fresh faces, with raiders likes of Kamal Singh, Ankit Beniwal and Anand being picked up from the Future Kabaddi Heroes programme.
Despite this mix of youth and experience, however, the Titans seem to be a bit light in the all-rounder area, as they have picked up only Mahender Reddy (Rs 8 lakhs) and Armaan (Rs 5 lakhs.
Telugu Titans
Raiders:
Nilesh Salunke [Retained] - ₹56.87 lakh
Mohsen Maghsoudloujafari [Retained] - ₹24.55 lakh
Rahul Chaudhari - ₹129 lakhs
Kamal Singh [NYP] - ₹6.6 lakhRakshith [NYP] - ₹6.6 lakh
Ankit Beniwal [NYP] - ₹6.6 lakh
Anand [NYP] - ₹6.6 lakh
Defenders:
Vishal Bharadwaj [Retained] - ₹6.6 lakh
Abozar Mighani - ₹76 lakh
Farhad Milagardhan - ₹21.5 lakh
Rakesh Singh Kumar - ₹12 lakh
Sanket Chavan - ₹8 lakh
D Gopu - ₹8 lakh
C Manoj Kumar - ₹8 lakh
Anuj Kumar - ₹5 lakh
Deepak - ₹5 lakh
All-rounders:
Mahender Reddy - ₹8 lakh
Armaan - ₹5 lakh