Pro Kabaddi League Auction 2018: Full list of players bought by UP Yoddha
UP Yoddha have managed to retain the services of Rishank Devadiga.
UP Yoddha have been one of the highest spenders this season, having shelled out Rs 393.55 lakh on their players during the Pro Kabaddi League auction, which was held in Mumbai on Thursday.
The Lucknow-based franchise had broken all records with the Rs 93 lakh signing of raider Nitin Tomar last season, and they were not afraid to splash the cash either, as they picked up Rishank Devadiga for Rs 111 lakh.
Interestingly, it was Dabang Delhi, who had won the bidding war for Devadiga ar Rs 1.11 crore, but UP Yoddha swooped in with the Final Bid Match card, which means that Devadiga will be staying in Lucknow for yet another season.
To add to that, UP have also managed to retain the services of mercurial defender Jeeva Kumar, at a relatively reasonable price of Rs 45 lakh. Jeeva has been a monster at the back for them, and is set to give them more solidity in season 6.
To add to that, they have also made the signings of raiders Prashanth Kumar Rai (Rs 79 lakh), Shrikant Jadhav (Rs 37 lakh), defender Sachin Kumar (Rs 19.2 lakh) and Sagar Krishna (Rs 14.25 lakh)
U.P Yoddha
Raiders:
Rishank Devadiga - ₹111 lakh
Prashanth Kumar Rai - ₹79 lakh
Shrikant Jadhav - ₹37 lakh
Sulieman Kabir - ₹8 lakh
Rohit Kumar Choudary - ₹8 lakh
Bhanu Pratap Tomar - ₹8 lakh
Azad Singh [NYP] - ₹6.6 lakh
Defenders:
Nitesh Kumar [Retained] - ₹6.6 lakh
Jeeva Kumar - ₹45 lakh
Sachin Kumar - ₹19.2 lakh
Nitin Mavi - ₹8 lakh
Amit- ₹8 lakh
Vishav Chaudhary - ₹5 lakh
All-rounders:
Sagar Krishna - ₹14.25 lakh
Pankaj Singh [NYP] - ₹6.6 lakh
Narender - ₹8 lakh
Seong Ryeol Kim - ₹8.2 lakh
Arkam Shaikh [NYP] - ₹6.6 lakh
