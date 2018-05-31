Pro Kabaddi League Auction 2018: Full list of players bought by UP Yoddha

UP Yoddha have managed to retain the services of Rishank Devadiga.

Rishank Devaadiga

UP Yoddha have been one of the highest spenders this season, having shelled out Rs 393.55 lakh on their players during the Pro Kabaddi League auction, which was held in Mumbai on Thursday.

The Lucknow-based franchise had broken all records with the Rs 93 lakh signing of raider Nitin Tomar last season, and they were not afraid to splash the cash either, as they picked up Rishank Devadiga for Rs 111 lakh.

Interestingly, it was Dabang Delhi, who had won the bidding war for Devadiga ar Rs 1.11 crore, but UP Yoddha swooped in with the Final Bid Match card, which means that Devadiga will be staying in Lucknow for yet another season.

To add to that, UP have also managed to retain the services of mercurial defender Jeeva Kumar, at a relatively reasonable price of Rs 45 lakh. Jeeva has been a monster at the back for them, and is set to give them more solidity in season 6.

To add to that, they have also made the signings of raiders Prashanth Kumar Rai (Rs 79 lakh), Shrikant Jadhav (Rs 37 lakh), defender Sachin Kumar (Rs 19.2 lakh) and Sagar Krishna (Rs 14.25 lakh)

U.P Yoddha

Raiders:

Rishank Devadiga - ₹111 lakh

Prashanth Kumar Rai - ₹79 lakh

Shrikant Jadhav - ₹37 lakh

Sulieman Kabir - ₹8 lakh

Rohit Kumar Choudary - ₹8 lakh

Bhanu Pratap Tomar - ₹8 lakh

Azad Singh [NYP] - ₹6.6 lakh

Defenders:

Nitesh Kumar [Retained] - ₹6.6 lakh

Jeeva Kumar - ₹45 lakh

Sachin Kumar - ₹19.2 lakh

Nitin Mavi - ₹8 lakh

Amit- ₹8 lakh

Vishav Chaudhary - ₹5 lakh

All-rounders:

Sagar Krishna - ₹14.25 lakh

Pankaj Singh [NYP] - ₹6.6 lakh

Narender - ₹8 lakh

Seong Ryeol Kim - ₹8.2 lakh

Arkam Shaikh [NYP] - ₹6.6 lakh

