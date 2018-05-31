Pro Kabaddi League Auction 2018: List of players bought by Jaipur Pink Panthers

Take a look at who all the Abhishek Bachchan-owned franchise.

Sagnik Kundu FEATURED COLUMNIST News 31 May 2018, 19:33 IST 3.36K Share Options × Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit Google+ Email

The Abhishek Bachchan-owned franchise made some good buys at the auct

The two days of the VIVO Pro Kabaddi Season 6 auction witnessed some riveting action as over 400 players went under the hammer. While Day 1 witnessed six players becoming the costliest ever buys in the history of the league with their contracts exceeding over Rs 1 crore, Day 2 saw a few surprises.

Jaipur Pink Panthers, who won the inaugural edition of the league back in 2014, had taken a decision to not retain any players ahead of this year's auction. Consequently, they went all in right from the outset. On the very first day of the auction, they purchased 10 players.

The end product of two very successful days at the #VivoProKabaddiAuction!



What do you make of the team Panthers? #RoarForPanthers pic.twitter.com/7jG5tMAaPx — Jaipur Pink Panthers (@JaipurPanthers) May 31, 2018

Deepak Niwas Hooda, one of the big money signings, was purchased by this franchise on Day 1 for a whopping Rs 115 lakhs. The franchise also got a bargain deal as they bought the experienced Anup Kumar at a nominal price of Rs 30 lakhs.

The other big name acquisitions by the Panthers were Sandeep Dhull (Rs 66 lakhs) and Mohit Chillar (Rs 58 lakhs).

Also read: Pro Kabaddi League Auction 2018: Full list of players bought by each PKL franchise

Key transfers

Anup Kumar

Mohit Chillar

Deepak Niwas Hooda

Here is the full squad of Jaipur Pink Panthers:

Raiders:

Anup Kumar - ₹30 lakhs

Selvamani K - ₹15 lakhs

David Mosambayi - ₹10.2 lakhs

Gangadhari Mallesh - ₹8 lakhs

Sunil Siddhgavali - ₹8 lakhs

Anand Patil - ₹8 lakhs

Lokesh Kaushik NYP - ₹6.6 lakhs

Ajit Singh [NYP] - ₹6.6 lakhs

Defenders:

Mohit Chhillar - ₹58 lakhs

Sandeep Kumar Dhull - ₹66 lakhs

Bajirao Hodage - ₹14.6 lakhs

Young Chang Ko - ₹11.4 lakhs

Shiva Ramakrishna - ₹8 lakhs

All-rounders:

Deepak Niwas Hooda - ₹115 lakhs

Nitin Rawal [NYP] - ₹6.6 lakhs

Brijendra Singh Choudary - ₹5.6 lakhs