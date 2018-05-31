Pro Kabaddi League Auction 2018: List of players bought by Jaipur Pink Panthers
Take a look at who all the Abhishek Bachchan-owned franchise.
The two days of the VIVO Pro Kabaddi Season 6 auction witnessed some riveting action as over 400 players went under the hammer. While Day 1 witnessed six players becoming the costliest ever buys in the history of the league with their contracts exceeding over Rs 1 crore, Day 2 saw a few surprises.
Jaipur Pink Panthers, who won the inaugural edition of the league back in 2014, had taken a decision to not retain any players ahead of this year's auction. Consequently, they went all in right from the outset. On the very first day of the auction, they purchased 10 players.
Deepak Niwas Hooda, one of the big money signings, was purchased by this franchise on Day 1 for a whopping Rs 115 lakhs. The franchise also got a bargain deal as they bought the experienced Anup Kumar at a nominal price of Rs 30 lakhs.
The other big name acquisitions by the Panthers were Sandeep Dhull (Rs 66 lakhs) and Mohit Chillar (Rs 58 lakhs).
Key transfers
Anup Kumar
Mohit Chillar
Deepak Niwas Hooda
Here is the full squad of Jaipur Pink Panthers:
Raiders:
Anup Kumar - ₹30 lakhs
Selvamani K - ₹15 lakhs
David Mosambayi - ₹10.2 lakhs
Gangadhari Mallesh - ₹8 lakhs
Sunil Siddhgavali - ₹8 lakhs
Anand Patil - ₹8 lakhs
Lokesh Kaushik NYP - ₹6.6 lakhs
Ajit Singh [NYP] - ₹6.6 lakhs
Defenders:
Mohit Chhillar - ₹58 lakhs
Sandeep Kumar Dhull - ₹66 lakhs
Bajirao Hodage - ₹14.6 lakhs
Young Chang Ko - ₹11.4 lakhs
Shiva Ramakrishna - ₹8 lakhs
All-rounders:
Deepak Niwas Hooda - ₹115 lakhs
Nitin Rawal [NYP] - ₹6.6 lakhs
Brijendra Singh Choudary - ₹5.6 lakhs