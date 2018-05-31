Pro Kabaddi League Auction 2018: List of players bought by Patna Pirates

The mega-auction sees the Patna Pirates making some smart moves

The Pirates spent openly in the auction

A total of 422 players, including 58 overseas players, went under the hammer during the two-day auction. 87 players from the Future Heroes Kabaddi programme were also up for bidding.

Monu Goyat was bought for an unbelievable amount of Rs. 151 lakh, and got all the limelight on the first day as he became the most expensive player in PKL history. The Patna Pirates' owners spent openly in the auction, spending a total of Rs. 380 Lakhs to acquire the 18-player squad.

The Bihar-based team is certainly amongst the most popular teams in the Pro Kabaddi League, and why won't they be - being the three-times champions. What's more is that they won the title consecutively and have a great momentum going with them.

The holding champions have always been a force to reckon with and it would be no different this time around as they have picked up a formidable squad.

Pardeep Narwal - the star raider, who has also been the captain for the Pirates and was pivotal to their success in the previous three seasons, was retained by them for a price of Rs. 60.5 lakhs. He is sure to be instrumental for the team once again.

Some fierce bidding was done by the Pirates to also get hold of another effective raider, Deepak Narwal for Rs. 57 lakhs.

The Green and Yellow's have always been careful during the bidding process, trying to create a balanced squad, and not just splurging a crore of rupees (like the other teams) on raiders, ensuring that they get a good mix of defenders and all-rounders as well.

The Pirates retained two of their most crucial defenders, Jaideep for Rs. 55 Lakh and Manish for Rs. 29.05 lakh, respectively. Kuldeep Singh, a terrific all-rounder, has also been retained by them.

Here is the brand new squad which will be seen in Patna Pirates' colours this season:

Raiders:

Pardeep Narwal [Retained] - ₹60.5 lakh

Deepak Narwal - ₹57 lakh

Manjeet - ₹20.4 lakh

Tushar Patil - ₹20 lakh

Jawahar [Retained] - ₹13.2 lakh

Surender Singh - ₹12.25 lakh

Vikas Jaglan - ₹8 lakh

Defenders:

Jaideep [Retained] - ₹55 lakh

Manish [Retained] - ₹29.05 lakh

Vikas Kale - ₹27.4 lakhs

Vijay Kumar - ₹8 lakh

Ravinder Kumar - ₹8 lakh

All-rounders:

Kuldeep Singh [Retained] - ₹22 lakh

Vijay [NYP] - ₹6.6 lakh

Taedok Eom - ₹11.4 lakh

Hyunil Park - ₹8 lakh

Arvind Kumar [NYP] - ₹6.6 lakh

Parveen Birwal [NYP] - ₹6.6 lakh

Can the Patna Pirates continue their domination over the league this season as well? Sound off in the comments section below!