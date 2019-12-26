Pro Kabaddi League becomes the second-most searched tournament in India after Cricket World Cup in 2019

Dec 26, 2019

Bengal Warriors after winning their maiden PKL trophy in Season 7's Final.

The Pro Kabaddi League became the second-most searched sporting event in India as per Google's 'Year in Search 2019' report. With ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 being the top-most searched event, PKL got followed by Wimbledon, Copa America, Australian Open, French Open, Super Bowl, The Ashes, and the US Open. The ongoing Indian Super League (ISL) stood at the 10th spot on Google's list.

Kabaddi, the sport which was nowhere in headlines in the ancient times, has gained immense popularity as the second-most-watched sport in India after Cricket. Ever since the Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) got introduced in 2014, it has transfigured into a popular platform for many Kabaddi players to showcase their skills and make a name for themselves in the sport.

Pro Kabaddi 2019 gathered 1.2 billion impressions with a decent growth of 9% in viewership, as stated by the report of BARC India. It saw a substantial increase this year since the sixth edition had witnessed a dip of 31% viewership data to 1.1 billion impressions from a hefty 1.6 billion impressions back in Season 5.

The seventh season of Pro Kabaddi League kicked off on 20th July and concluded on 19th October this year. Bengal Warriors defeated Dabang Delhi K.C. by a 39-34 margin in the summit clash to win their first-ever PKL title in the competition's history. The former etched their names in the record books after remaining sidelined for the past six seasons.

As the sport has gained immensely from the Pro Kabaddi League and other national/international events, the upcoming year for Kabaddi promises to be much more exhilarating with a lot of new faces set to depict their talent in the days to come.