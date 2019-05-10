Pro Kabaddi League: Best All-time starting 7

Pro Kabaddi League is now a highly followed tournament in India

Pro Kabaddi League has had a revolutionary influence on the game in our country ever since its inception in 2014. The traditional sport of our country has earned a number of fans in the last 5 years and the success of the Pro Kabaddi League is a proof of the same. Hence, every season is keenly anticipated by the fans and the League has never failed to deliver top-class entertainment to its viewers.

The season 7 of the tournament is set to start in July this year. The first six seasons have given rise to a number of talented players who have in turn improved the standards of the Indian Kabaddi Team. Both experienced players and youngsters have equally impressed in the last 5 years.

Based on the combined performances of all the players over the course of 6 seasons held so far, we have compiled the Best 7 to have ever played in the Pro Kabaddi League until now.

Raiders: Rahul Chaudhari and Pardeep Narwal

Rahul Chaudhari is also known as the poster-boy of Pro Kabaddi League

Raiders are very important to a Kabaddi team as they contribute to the highest number of points a team scores during a game.

Rahul Chaudhari and Pardeep Narwal have by far been the best raiders to have played in the PKL with both of them scoring 825 and 858 raid points respectively.

In fact, Rahul Chaudhari had procured the highest number of points in the League so far with 876 points which also includes his contribution to the defense. Rahul Chaudhari has been performing well since the first season although his form has dipped lately. However the 36 Super 10s and the 24 Super Raids so far by the talisman helps him to make it to the all-time XI.

Pardeep Narwal started showing his immense skills once he moved to Patna Pirates. He has helped his side clinch three titles since then and in the process, he has also become one of the best raiders in the country. Pardeep has picked 858 raid points so far which includes 38 Super Raids and 44 Super 10s. In most matches, he has won games for his team on his own which makes him a name which cannot be avoided while selecting the all-time PKL 7.

