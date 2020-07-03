Pro Kabaddi League: Monu Goyat reveals his dream PKL team

UP Yoddha's star raider Monu Goyat has picked his dream team in the Pro Kabaddi League.

All three raiders in Monu Goyat's team scored more than 200 raid points in PKL 7.

Monu Goyat raiding for the UP Yoddha

UP Yoddha's star raider Monu Goyat has revealed his dream team of the Pro Kabaddi League in UP Yoddha's live Instagram talk show named 'Mat Aur Masala Chai.'

Goyat, who has been a PKL champion in Season 5 with Patna Pirates, picked his former teammate Pardeep Narwal as the lead raider of the side.

The 27-year-old tactical raider was the fourth-best raider of Season 5 with 191 raid points to his name. Following his success, Monu Goyat made his debut for the gold-winning Indian kabaddi team at the 2018 Kabaddi Masters and also became the most expensive player in Season 6 - sold to Haryana Steelers at ₹1.51 crores. He went on to represent UP Yoddha in Season 7, which managed to enter into the playoffs last year.

Monu Goyat picked his raiding partner of Season 5 - Pardeep Narwal, who has been the most successful raider of the PKL with 1,160 raid points to his name. The 'Most Valuable Player' of the recently concluded seventh season - Naveen Kumar, who held the record of scoring the most consecutive Super-10s (21), also featured in Goyat's dream team.

Bengal Warriors' winning captain of Season 7 - Maninder Singh also made it to Monu Goyat's dream team. A consistent raider who has been sensational as of late, Maninder Singh has scored more than 200 raid points in the past two seasons of the league.

Goyat's corner combination includes the two most successful defenders of PKL - Ravinder Pahal (right corner) and Surender Nada (left corner). Pahal is the second-best defender in the PKL, with a total of 326 tackle points. On the other hand, Surender Nada has been considered as an ankle-hold specialist with the record of most consecutive High-5s (5) in history.

Goyat's cover combination includes a perfect balance of youth and experience. The first defender to cross 300 tackle points in PKL history - Manjeet Chhilla is known as one of the finest left cover defenders the competition has ever seen. The emerging right cover from Gujarat Fortune Giants, Sunil Kumar is Monu Goyat's pick in the right cover position.

Monu Goyat's Dream Team: Pardeep Narwal, Naveen Goyat, Maninder Singh, Ravinder Pahal, Surender Nada, Sunil Kumar, and Manjeet Chhillar