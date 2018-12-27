PKL Season 6: Jasmer Gulia announces his retirement from Kabaddi

Jasmer Gulia represented the Bengaluru Bulls this season

An experienced veteran in the game of Kabaddi who had a flying start during the early seasons of Pro Kabaddi League suddenly announced his retirement on 25th December 2018. Jasmer Gulia has announced his retirement from Kabaddi, the game which he participated in during the 2010 Asian Games in Guangzhou and won a Gold Medal for Team India.

Born in Panipat, Haryana, Jasmer Gulia has 18 years of experience in Kabaddi as he started back in 1999. He won 5 gold medals in Senior Nationals and 4 representing Indian colours in International events. It came in as a surprise to many Kabaddi fans as Sunil Taneja revealed the retirement plans of Jasmer during Match No. 130 (Bengal Warriors vs. Bengaluru Bulls).

One of the most experienced all-rounders of Kabaddi, Jasmer was a defensive all-rounder so to speak. Jasmer played for Dabang Delhi K.C., Puneri Paltan, Telugu Titans and eventually Bengaluru Bulls in Season 6. Because of his immense experience, Jasmer was handed the captaincy of Dabang Delhi K.C. back in Season 1 and had a memorable season then.

He scored 38 tackle points in 14 matches with an average of 2.71 tackle points. He was the 4th best defender of Season 1 after Manjeet Chhillar, Surender Nada and Dharmaraj Cherelathan.

Jasmer Gulia (centre)

He couldn't play well in Season 2 because of him dealing with injury and then got dropped by Dabang Delhi K.C. He came back in Season 3 with the Puneri Paltan and formed a deadly corner-cover combination with Manjeet Chillar, helping the Pune outfit to reach semi-finals for the first time. Jasmer scored 46 tackle points at an average of 2.56 points and became the 5th best defender of the 3rd season.

Known for his versatility, Jasmer could defend from both right corner and right cover position as well. He is known for his back holds and pillar-like blocks with him using his upper body strength to floor speedy raiders.

This upper body back hold by Jasmer was one of the memorable moments in Tamil Thalaivas' home leg.

After Season 3, Jasmer had to deal with many injuries after which he could perform well for Telugu Titans in Season 4 but didn't get picked bby any team in Season 5. Jasmer got picked by Bengaluru Bulls in Season 6 but didn't quite manage to perform well.

Overall, Jasmer scored 109 tackle points in 52 matches with 5 High 5s to his name. As the quote says, "After climbing the mountain, you're destined to enjoy the view and cherish yourself." We are thankful to Jasmer Gulia for providing memories which Kabaddi fans will be nostalgic about in the days to come!

On behalf of Sportskeeda, we would like to wish Jasmer Gulia a happy and healthy life after retirement.

