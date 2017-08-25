Pro Kabaddi League Season 5: 5 player battles to look out for in the Mumbai leg

A look at the five most interesting player battles in the Mumbai leg of season five of the Pro Kabaddi League.

25 Aug 2017

Pardeep has been Patna Pirates' best player in season five

Season five of the Pro Kabaddi League now moves to one of its most popular centres, the NSCI Dome in Mumbai, which is the home of one of the most consistent outfits in the history of the league, U Mumba.

The next seven days will see teams face their zonal rivals, as they aim to get themselves ready for the second half of the season. The end of the Mumbai leg will see the league hit its halfway point, and teams will be focused on getting there on a winning note.

The home team will look to make the most of their crowd support and win as many of their six matches.

Here's a look at five player battles that will be most entertaining to watch in the Mumbai leg of season five of the Pro Kabaddi League:

#1 Surjeet Singh (Bengal Warriors) vs Pardeep Narwal (Patna Pirates)

The Zone B encounter between the Bengal Warriors and the Patna Pirates will see ace raider Pardeep Narwal go up against veteran defender Surjeet Singh.

Both teams have made a steady start to the season, as they sit in third and fourth position in the table, with 19 points each.

Narwal has been the Pirates' most important player in the five seasons of the league so far, and has been crucial this season as well, with 70 points from just five matches.

His explosive raiding style has helped his team become one of the most dominant in the league, and Bengal captain Surjeet will have his task cut out.

The right corner's physical style will suit him just fine against Pardeep and he will be focused on limiting his impact with precise tackles. With 11 points from six matches, he would look at this encounter as a good chance to increase his tally and help his team out.