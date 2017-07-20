Pro Kabaddi League 2017 Season 5: Can't turn a new player into Spiderman, says U Mumba coach, Bhaskaran

by Somesh Chandran Interview 20 Jul 2017, 16:04 IST

Ever since the inception of the league, no team has come close to displaying the kind of consistency that U Mumba have. They finished outside the top 2 just once (last season). It speaks volumes about the standards the coach has set for himself and the entire squad.

At the heart of their impressive performances is the well-known Bhaskaran Edacherry, widely regarded as one of the best kabaddi coaches in the world.

Sportskeeda sat down with him for an exclusive interview in which he threw light on a wide array of topics – Anup Kumar’s ego, Pardeep Narwal’s invincibility and the lack of quality defenders in every single team. Here are the excerpts from the interview.

Why did you choose Dehradun as the base for U Mumba’s pre-season training camp?

It’s a new team, apart from Anup, I had no idea about the fitness levels of the other players. I decided that a fitness camp should be located where there are many facilities along with the natural scenery. When you train in low oxygen areas, it has a great impact on when you play in normal regions. That was my main aim. Moreover, it’s a beautiful place so players won’t get bored. You have mountains and steps where you can train on. We trained at a cricket academy.

You have an experienced captain in Anup but other teams can’t boast of the same. Do you feel your side has an advantage because of this?

Definitely. The kind of experience Anup has with U Mumba is a positive, he’s also the captain of the Indian team. Even today, he’s still performing at a high level, his morale is high.

This helps the entire team. He’s able to share his ideas with the players very easily. The other teams have changed captains - some will captain their side for the first time. They might not be able to perform at the highest level. They might captain the team well but their individual performances could suffer. Anup has been doing this for the past four seasons.

Over the last three seasons, you’ve lost all your main defenders. How difficult has it been to adjust?

It’s been really difficult. We had developed a great bond for the first three seasons, the defenders supported my ideas. We had great momentum then all of a sudden it broke. We’re lucky that Shabeer Bapu is back at Mumbai. But I believe that the defenders we have signed this season will do a great job, they respect each other and work together like brothers.

We already have six raiders, so there’s no tension. We’re focusing on getting the defensive structure right. I am not saying we have an outstanding defence but none of the teams in the league has a set of outstanding defenders.

I am sure you’ve had offers from other teams in the Pro Kabaddi League. Why did you decide to stay with U Mumba?

Yes, offers did arrive from other teams; they did approach me and speak to me. But I spent 31 years in the Indian Army. I have always believed that in the place where we work, we should always be treated with respect. Everyone wishes for this. Money is secondary. U Mumba have treated me so well that I don’t feel like leaving. Ronnie sir and the CEO have always respected me and I am very happy here. This is like a family now.

Anup Kumar and Bhaskaran have a very good relationship off the mat

Anup is probably the most famous kabaddi player in the world right now. Do you have ego clashes with him?

There is no question of ego clashes between a coach and a player. A team can never perform with players who have egos. I share a 15-year relationship with Anup Kumar. He treats me like a father figure and an elder brother and we’re close now. We worked together at two Asian Games as well. He knows my capacity and my work and I believe that’s why he respects me. It’s more than a simple player-coach relationship. We’re very normal around each other.

How have the new players settled in? Are they aware of the expectations at U Mumba?

They know exactly what’s expected of this team. The players we bought, deep down they always wanted to play for U Mumba. It’s a choice they made. Our team’s atmosphere is something entirely different, we don’t believe in dictatorship.

We talk to the players and understand their state of mind. Then we spot the limitations and attempt to improve them. I can’t turn them into Spiderman after just one month. But we can definitely improve their limitations and reduce their errors.

Which players in the league have impressed you the most?

There are some players who are extremely dangerous. One of them is Pardeep Narwal - nobody even knew him for the first two seasons. When he got the opportunity at Patna, he transformed into a different player. In my opinion, no raider can match Pardeep’s level right now. He is fearless. That’s because he has the skills and has mastered them. As an opposition, if you stop his Dubki, he’ll use his kick or turn. He’s mastered all areas as a raider.

Rohit Kumar and Surender Nada have improved a lot too. After suffering two injuries, Shabeer has improved as well. You’ll see a different Shabeer in season 5.