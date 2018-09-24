Pro Kabaddi League Season 6: 5 Best Raiders from Telugu Titans

The Titans will be looking for a change of fortune in Season 6

Season 5 was an utterly forgettable period for the Titans but the Hyderabad franchise will bank on some key retentions to match or surpass their best-ever third place finish which they achieved at the end of 2015.

One man has been witness to the waxing and waning fortunes of his team ever since the inaugural season and will look to inspire his side to a better run when they begin Season 6.

Rahul Chaudhari has seen it all - from ending up at the fifth slot in Season 1 to a distressful run last time around when the Titans avoided the wooden spoon by finishing ahead of the Tamil Thalaivas in Zone B.

While the star raider from Bijnor will be the key to his team's fortunes, the Titans will be hoping that Rahul finds some much-needed support, particularly in the raiding department, which was lacking last season.

Here is a look at the Top 5 raiders whose contributions will be vital if the Titans wish to progress to the playoffs and beyond.

#5 Mahender Reddy

An officer of the Special Branch Hyderabad City, Mahender Reddy was selected for the Indian team which won the 2016 SAF Games against Pakistan.

The 32-year-old Sub-Inspector of Police has represented Hyderabad Bulls in the local Telangana Premier Kabaddi League primarily as a defender but has been picked by the Titans as an all-rounder.

Three young raiders with very little experience - Ankit Beniwal, Rajnish, and Kamal Singh may well take their time to make their mark for the Titans who will be eager to engineer a quick turnaround following a dismal showing last season.

As such, Mahender Reddy's vast experience including that in the raiding department may prove handy for the Hyderabad side.

#4 Rakshith

The 19-year-old raider started his PKL journey last season and turned out 6 times for the Titans. Rakshith earned 14 points with a not-out percentage of 77.27%. The numbers may be inadequate to fully or fairly assess the youngster's prowess but his exploits on the mat (however brief), have left an imprint.

Having been brought on as a substitute against the Patna Pirates, Rakshith managed to score in his opening raid and went on to earn 4 points from 6 raids in impressive fashion against the two-time defending champions.

The Karnataka lad has admitted that while he did take time to develop a camaraderie with the players from the North owing to language issues initially. All is now well and he is raring to have a go and prove his worth for the franchise.

