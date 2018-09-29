Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
Pro Kabaddi League, Season 6: 5 players who have disappointed with Patna Pirates

Prasen Moudgal
SENIOR ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
33   //    29 Sep 2018, 14:25 IST

Patna Pirates will be gunning for a fourth title
Patna Pirates will be gunning for a fourth title

The Patna Pirates have been a team that has proved to be a personification of consistency, marked by the hat-trick of title wins that has elevated the team to a level that has been hard to match by the other teams in the fray.

The Pirates started their PKL journey with a third-place finish in the inaugural season of the league and only managed to finish fourth in the second season. However, from the third season onwards, the Pirates appeared like a pack of hungry lions, waiting to pounce on any given opportunity as they blazed through each season to win it three seasons in a row, stamping their dominance on the league.

Now, with another fresh season approaching, the Pirates will look to continue their purple patch in the league with exciting additions into their team. While the fairytale run has certainly pipped the Pirates as the favourites for the upcoming season, it remains to see if all the players can live up to the standards of Pardeep Narwal or fade away.

Here are five such players, who did not enjoy very bright seasons with the Patna Pirates:

#5 Satish

Satish played on the right corner
Satish played on the right corner

A right corner defender, Satish did not have a great season five with the Patna Pirates. In 10 matches, Satish managed to produce just 3 points, which highlighted his lack of efficiency in the defensive unit.

While he did find a lot of competition to stake a spot in the playing seven with the likes of Sachin Shingade, Vishal Mane and others, Satish did not do himself any good as he failed to latch on to his opportunities and on the contrary, put in the hasty challenges that played antagonist to his shout-out to rise above all the other defenders.

In what was his only season with the Pirates, Satish's poor run of form did not hurt the Pirates but he will hope to improve in the future.



