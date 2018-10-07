Pro Kabaddi League Season 6: 5 reasons why Bengaluru Bulls could win the title

Bengaluru Bulls have some sterling players

The sixth edition of PKL is all set to kick-off from today in Chennai, Tamil Nadu. The sweet smell of thrill is in the air as India's biggest league is back with a bang. From all over India, twelve teams will compete for the trophy.

The format of the matches as going to be pretty similar to that of the prior season. Teams will get divided into two zones - A and B. The three-months long league will come to an end on the 5th of January.

Bengaluru Bulls is based in Bengaluru, Karnataka. The team was led by Rohit Kumar for Season 5 and coached by Randhir Singh. The team is owned by Kosmik Global Media. Bulls play their home matches at the Kanteerava Indoor Stadium in Bangalore.

Not a very successful team, Bengaluru has some admirable players. Now that the league starts in less than 24 hours, let's see what factors might help the team to clinch the trophy:

#1 A wizard named Rohit Kumar

Kumar was the first player to score 30 points in a VIVO Pro Kabaddi match when he picked up 32 points against U.P. Yoddha in Season 5

The mojo, peerless player Rohit Kumar will be seen leading Bengaluru Bulls from the front in the upcoming season. He was also a part of the Title-winning Indian team at the Kabaddi Masters in Dubai and put up a good show there as well.

Rohit Kumar established himself as a star performer in his debut season with Patna Pirates as he scored 109 points and was awarded the MVP of Season 3. After being a pirate for one season, he shifted to the Bull's squad.

Kumar was the first player to score 30 points in a VIVO Pro Kabaddi match when he picked up 32 points against U.P. Yoddha in Season 5. He was retained by Bangalore's franchise for the sixth season. With his magical and intricate skills, Rohit can make his team jump up to the top.

