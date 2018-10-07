×
Pro Kabaddi League Season 6: 5 reasons why Patna Pirates could win the title

Sudeshna Banerjee
FEATURED COLUMNIST
Top 5 / Top 10
114   //    07 Oct 2018, 14:55 IST

P
Patna Pirates are the defending champions

After a long wait, the sixth season of the Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) is here. For the next three months, the pan-Indian league is all set to take the country by storm.

The PKL has absolutely reinvented the sport of kabaddi. It has given a platform to many players to showcase their skills and has brought masses to the game. And that is the reason why the league has become so popular ever since its inception.

The sixth season will see 12 teams vying for the trophy. The Patna Pirates have so far remained the team to beat.

Coached by Ram Mehar Singh, the Patna-based franchise has etched its name in record books as the first team to win three titles. The Pirates deserve every bit of adulation that they have got for their tremendous performances and consistency for the last few seasons.

But now the challenge is a new one. As the Pirates begin their title defence against the Tamil Thalaivas in Chennai on Sunday, we take a look at the five factors that might help them to lay their hands on the trophy for a record fourth time:

#1 Presence of Pardeep Narwal

Pa
Pardeep Narwal is simply the best raider the league has ever seen

When it comes to raiding, there’s no one quite like Pardeep Narwal. And that is the reason why, he deserves a separate mention.

He is one of the most shy and unassuming people off the court, but put him on the kabaddi mat and he will breathe fire! Right from his debut season, the ‘Dubki King’ dazzled, which made him the highest point scorer then.

Since then, he has continued the trend, breaking a flurry of records and earning the respect and admiration of both fans and opponents alike. In 2018, he became the first man to record 300 points in a single season.

No team has been able to consistently keep him out of the mat for a long time. Even though he has not been able to perform according to the expectations for the national side of late, a return to the pan-Indian league might just help him find the spark.

Topics you might be interested in:
Pro Kabaddi Season 6 Patna Pirates Deepak Narwal Pardeep Narwal
Sudeshna Banerjee
FEATURED COLUMNIST
A freelance journalist based in Kolkata who is a diehard Rafael Nadal fan. She is also extremely passionate about India’s progress in sports and hopes to throw light on India’s unsung sports heroes through her articles. When not screaming her lungs out in support of her favourite sports stars, she can be seen reading, watching movies or immersed in planning her next travel destination!
