Pro Kabaddi League Season 6: Full team analysis of Haryana Steelers

Shreya Shreeja
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
216   //    27 Jul 2018, 21:24 IST

Haryana Steelers' full squad

The tension was intense and eyebrows remained furrowed. Yes, the thrilling auctions of Pro Kabaddi League Season 6 took place on the 30th and 31st of May, 2018. 422 players went under the hammer, with just 181 qualifying for the league.

Former Pirates' player Monu Goyat became the costliest player in the history of PKL, as he bagged a massive amount of Rs 151 lakhs. Iranian superstar Fazel Atrachali turned up as the most expensive foreign player after Mumbai's franchise picked him up for a whopping Rs 100 lakhs.

Other notable players including Deepak Hooda, Rahul Chaudhari, Nitin Tomar and Rishank Devadiga joined the crorepati club.

Haryana Steelers were also present at the PKL auctions as one of the 12 teams. They lost their ticket to the finals last season after Patna Pirates defeated them. Nonetheless, they had an amazing Season 6 auction as they bought the icon, Monu Goyat.

Here is an expert analysis of the Haryana Steelers' squad for the sixth edition of PKL: 

Raiders

Raiders

There are seven raiders in the team. Talismanic raider and the costliest player, Monu Goyat is one of them. Goyat played for Patna's franchise in Season 5, which turned out to be a game changer for him. One of the best players in PKL, he has scored a total of 265 points in just 39 matches, out of which 202 were scored in Season 5.

Bringing Monu into the squad was an ultrasmart and immensely brave move from Haryana. After grabbing headlines for being the priciest player, Monu turned out as a boon for Team India at the Kabaddi Masters 2018 Dubai. He made his international debut in an excellent manner with an enthralling game.

Next up in the list is the roaring tiger, Vikash Kandola. He played for Delhi's franchise in Season 4 before coming to the Steelers' squad.

In season 5, he was seen with his lethal raiding tactics for Haryana Steelers. With 61 points in 13 matches, this young man will give a tough competition to the other teams' defense.

Other players like Wazir Singh, who played for Haryana in Season 5 as well, Arun Kumar, Anand Tomar, Bhuvneshwar Gaur and Md. Zakir Hossain will be a part of the raiding unit of the Steelers. All-in-all, the raiding side of Haryana looks like a cracker-jack.



Pro Kabaddi 2018 Season 6 Haryana Steelers Surender Nada Monu Goyat
Shreya Shreeja
ANALYST
Dreaming is not the only solution, working on it is. A Sports Buff; knitting my thoughts into words!! :) An ardent Kabaddi fan!!!
