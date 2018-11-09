Pro Kabaddi League Season 6: Inter-zonal wildcard matches revealed

The Inter-Zonal Wildcard matches will take place in the final home leg of Season 6.

Pro Kabaddi League has taken the world by storm with its phenomenal success as a part of uplifting Kabaddi to greater heights. Ever since its beginning, the sport has gifted action-packed Kabaddi to its devoted fans and has provided a platform to unrecognized Kabaddi players who're adored by ardent Kabaddi fans.

The sixth edition of Pro Kabaddi commenced on 7th October 2018 with Tamil Thalaivas dethroning the defending champions, Patna Pirates (42-26) in both raiding and defensive departments. Since then, the league has produced new stars in the making like Siddharth Desai, Pawan Shehrawat, Ruturaj Koravi, and Naveen Kumar who have carried the legacy of former champion players.

The Inter-Zonal Wild Card Matches were an addition to the league in Season 5 when the teams expanded from 8 to 12. Out of the 22 matches, the teams faced against their opposite zonal team with a randomly drawn pick in the Wildcard week. In the intra-zonal matches, each team played 15 matches in their own respective allotment. The inter-zonal week consisted of matches where each team faced off against the opposition zone teams.

Pro Kabaddi Season 6 has followed the same format similar to Season 5. In Season 6, the Inter-Zonal Wildcard Matches will take place in Netaji Subash Chandra Bose Indoor Stadium, Kolkata (Bengal Warriors' home leg) which will commence on 21st December 2018 to 27th December 2018.

The Inter-Zonal Wild Card Matches draw took place on 9th November 2018. Anupam Goswami who is the league commissioner of Pro Kabaddi and Vicky Kaushal revealed the matches that will take place in the Kolkata leg.

Here are the Inter-Zonal Wildcard matches which will take place in the home leg of Bengal Warriors:

Match no. 1: Dabang Delhi K.C. vs. Bengal Warriors

Match no. 2: U Mumba vs. UP Yoddha

Match no. 3: Jaipur Pink Panthers vs. Bengaluru Bulls

Match no.4: Haryana Steelers vs. Tamil Thalaivas

Match no. 5: Puneri Paltan vs. Telugu Titans

Match no. 6: Patna Pirates vs. Gujarat Fortune Giants