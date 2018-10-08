×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

Pro Kabaddi League Season 6, Match 1: Tamil Thalaivas vs Patna Pirates | Result and Post Match Analysis

GoMish
CONTRIBUTOR
News
27   //    08 Oct 2018, 06:44 IST

What was touted as a battle of the raiders, turned out to be pretty much a one-sided affair, as the Tamil Thalaivas brought their excellent defense to the party and comprehensively defeated the reigning Champions, Patna Pirates' 42-26.


Enter captio
Ajay Thakur (captain of Tamil Thalaiva's) wins the Perfect Raider of the match. Image Courtesy: Pro Kabaddi website

Last year's bright spot, the captain, Ajay Thakur again showed his class to score another Super 10 (14 points in 18 raids) and was ably supported in attack by Surjeet Singh (7 points). But what tuned out to be the differentiator was the defense of the Thalaivas' led by the able Manjeet Singh. While the Thalaivas' defense got 11 tackle points, the Pirates' could only manage 2 points. Manjeet's proactive tackles against Pardeep Narwal, and his combining well with the right corner, Amit Hooda and the cover Darshan, gave the Thalaivas a decisive edge in the match.

The Pirates', on the other hand, started to show some spirit in the dying moments of the match but it was too little and too late. They are in need of a serious introspection as they have been handed a heavy defeat in their very first match of the tournament. The other teams have gone back to the drawing board after the last season and figured out a way to tackle Pardeep Narwal, the point-scoring machine. The Pirates' single-handed dependence on Pardeep's scoring ability has put much undue pressure on the young lad.

Even the Pirates' defense was in a sorry state, as their ankle-hold expert, the left corner Jaideep failed to figure out a way to tackle the Thalaivas' raiders and ended up with just 1 point.

Tournament predictions:

Tamil Thalaivas: A good mixture of experience and youth, and the duo of Manjeet and Ajay working like a well-oiled machine makes the Thalaivas' top contenders in Zone B.

Patna Pirates: The coach, Ram Mehar Singh, and the support staff need to find a good combination of defensive personnel and enable young raiders such as Manjeet (scored 8 raid points) if they want to have a chance at qualifying for the knockouts.

Topics you might be interested in:
Pro Kabaddi Season 6 Patna Pirates Tamil Thalaivas Ajay Thakur Pardeep Narwal
GoMish
CONTRIBUTOR
Pro Kabaddi League Season 6, Match 1: Tamil Thalaivas vs...
RELATED STORY
Pro Kabaddi League 2018 Season 6 Match 1: Tamil Thalaivas...
RELATED STORY
PKL Season 6 Video Highlights: Tamil Thalaivas vs Patna...
RELATED STORY
Thalaivas look to begin PKL campaign on winning note
RELATED STORY
Pro Kabaddi League 2018: 'Coordination brilliant from...
RELATED STORY
Pro Kabaddi League Season 6: Team analysis of Tamil...
RELATED STORY
Pro Kabaddi League 2018 Tamil Thalaivas Schedule: Time...
RELATED STORY
Pro Kabaddi League 2018: 5 reasons why Tamil Thalaivas...
RELATED STORY
Pro Kabaddi League 2018: Ajay Thakur to remain captain of...
RELATED STORY
Pro Kabaddi League 2018: Patna Pirates - Time Table &...
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us