Pro Kabaddi League Season 6, Match 10: Tamil Thalaivas vs Bengal Warriors | Post-Match Analysis

Would Ajay Thakur be able to get the Thalaivas' house in order?

Tamil Thalaivas lost to Bengal Warriors 27-36 in the last match of the Chennai leg at the Pro Kabaddi League 2018, finishing their home leg with 4 losses and a solitary win, to stand at a disappointing 7 points from 5 matches.

Ajay Thakur, the captain of the Tamil Thalaivas, finally had an off day, where he could manage to score just 6 points out of his 14 raids. Jasvir Singh was surprisingly given another chance to perform, and he justified the management's and his captain's faith by scoring 7 points.

The backbone of the Thalaivas' defense, Manjeet Chillar contributed both in the defense as well as in attack as he got 3 tackle and 2 raid points. Amit Hooda, the Mr.Consistent for the Thalaivas' last season, seems to be going through a rough patch, as he could manage just a single tackle point from 4 attempted tackles.

Sunil got a start in the defense ahead of C.Arun and scored 2 points through a super-tackle. Darshan J, the cover defender, was disappointing again as he was unsuccessful in all three of his tackles and failed to contribute to the Thalaivas' score.

The Thalaivas have a 5-day break before their next match, which should give them enough time to introspect and get their team in order.

Maninder Singh showed his class to emerge as the star raider for the Warriors.

As far as the Bengal Warriors' attack was concerned, all their raiders, although a little shaky at the start, managed to contribute well to the final scoreline.

While their raiding spearhead, Maninder Singh scored 9 raid points from 14 raids, Mahesh Goud could manage just 5 points from his 12 raids.

The defense of the Warriors, led by their captain Surjeet Singh, seemed a little unorganized at the start but soon managed to find its feet, with Surjeet picking up 2 tackle points. But, Ran Singh was the one to get the maximum tackles and got 4 tackle points for his efforts.

Jang Kun Lee couldn't get his groove and if his performance remains sub-par, then the Warriors should consider Rakesh Narwal who, after coming on as a substitute, showed his class through a terrific Super Raid.

What's next?

In the Haryana leg of the tournament, the Bengal Warriors will take on the Telugu Titans on the 16th of October, whereas the Thalaivas would be next seen in action against the Bengaluru Bulls on the 17th.