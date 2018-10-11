Pro Kabaddi League Season 6, Match 10: Tamil Thalaivas vs Bengal Warriors | Preview and Predicted Lineups

Surjeet Singh will be leading the Bengal Warriors in PKL 6.

The Bengal Warriors take to the court for the first time in Pro Kabaddi League Season 6. They face the home side, the Tamil Thalaivas in the final match of the Chennai leg at the Jawaharlal Nehru Indoor Stadium.

The Bengal Warriors have managed to either retain or buy back their core team from last season in the form of their star raider Maninder Singh, the Korean superstar Jang Kun Lee, their captain Surjeet Singh, and the all-rounder Ran Singh.

The team would be built around this solid core, and they look all set to improve on their performance from last season. Their investment in young raiders (Amit Kumar, Amit Nagar, Rakesh Narwal, and Ashish Chhokar) and experienced defenders (Manoj Dhull and Ziaur Rahman) look all set to pay dividends as the season moves on.

Tamil Thalaivas on the other hand, have no choice but to win the match or risk being left behind in the race for the playoffs.

After the lacklustre performance of their defence in their match against the Bengaluru Bulls, all responsibility lies on the seniors - Manjeet Chhillar and Amit Hooda to figure out a way to make the defence work.

Ajay Thakur is doing phenomenally well and has finally found support in the young raider, Athul MS. While as a raider there are no questions about Ajay's calibre, it's his captaincy or a lack thereof which is found to be the issue. Either he needs to be active in his captaincy or leave it up to Manjeet and solely focus on his raiding.

Probable playing 7:

Tamil Thalaivas: Ajay Thakur (c), Athul MS, Vimal Raj/Sukesh Hegde, Manjeet Chillar, Amit Hooda, Darshan J., and C.Arun.

Bengal Warriors: Surjeet Singh (c), Maninder Singh, Jang Kun Lee, Mahesh Goud/Rakesh Narwal, Ran Singh, Manoj Dhull, and Ziaur Rehman.

When and where to watch: 21.00 IST on the Star Sports network and on the digital streaming platform, Hotstar.