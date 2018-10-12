Pro Kabaddi League Season 6, Match 14: Haryana Steelers vs U Mumba | Preview and Predicted Lineups

Gopal Mishra FOLLOW TOP CONTRIBUTOR Preview 76 // 12 Oct 2018, 23:20 IST

Siddharth Desai vs Kuldeep Singh - who will emerge victorious in this battle?

U Mumba will take on the home side, the Haryana Steelers, in the second match of the evening at the Motilal Nehru School of Sports, Sonepat in the Haryana leg of the Pro Kabaddi League 2018 on Saturday.

U Mumba after a solid, all-round performance against the Jaipur Pink Panthers, would want to get all 5-points on offer against the Steelers.

Siddharth Desai, their star raider in PKL 6, would again be the player to look out for, and U Mumba's fans would expect him to fire again.

Rohit Baliyan, with 7 points, and Vinod Kumar, with 3 points, have made a strong case for themselves to be included in the playing 7 ahead of Abhishek Singh and Abolfazl Maghsoudlou, both of whom failed to leave a strong impression.

The defense of U Mumba showed better coordination to win 10 tackle points, but Hadi Tajik, who couldn't manage even a single successful tackle, could make way for Rajguru Subramanian.

The Steelers, on the other hand, wouldn't want to make changes to their winning side, and would most likely persist with the same playing 7.

While Monu Goyat did well on his Steelers' debut, Naveen too managed to chip in with 5 touch points. Vikas Khandola, although couldn't manage to replicate his form from last season, he surely is an asset who could help win games for the Steelers.

The defense worked well in the injury-induced absence of Surender Nada, with the young all-rounder Kuldeep Singh stepping in and leading from the front to deliver a good defensive performance. He formed a good partnership with the other corner, Sunil and would look to continue the same in the coming games.

Probable playing 7:

U Mumba: Fazel Atrachali (c), Siddharth Desai, Rohit Baliyan, Vinod Kumar/Abolfazl Maghsoudlou, Surender Singh, Rajguru Subramanian, and Dharmaraj Cheralathan

Haryana Steelers: Monu Goyat (c), Vikash Khandola, Naveen, Sunil, Sachin Shingade, Mayur Shivtarkar, and Kuldeep Singh

When and where to watch: 21.00 IST on the Star Sports network and on the digital streaming platform, Hotstar.