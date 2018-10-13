Pro Kabaddi League Season 6, Match 15: Patna Pirates vs UP Yoddha | Preview and Predicted Lineups

Gopal Mishra FOLLOW TOP CONTRIBUTOR Preview 24 // 13 Oct 2018, 23:35 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Can Pardeep Narwal better his 16-point performance against the same opponents?

The UP Yoddha's will look to avenge their defeat against the Patna Pirates' as they take on them again at the Motilal Nehru School of Sports in Sonepat.

The Yoddhas, since narrowly losing to the Pirates', have had a disappointing performance against the Telugu Titans.

While the Yoddhas' attack was fine, their defense has been found lacking on multiple occasions. Their inexperience and lack of coordination have failed them, especially while executing chain tackles.

The consistency of the young right corner, Nitesh Kumar and, the coming back to form of Sagar Krishna are the only positives for the Yoddhas from their loss against the Titans.

A lot is expected of the Yoddhas' attack, as they are the only team that can boast of three young and in-form world class raiders. While Prashant Kumar Rai and Rishank Devadiga have managed to deliver consistently, Shrikant Jadhav has been a little sporadic with his performance.

The Pirates, on the other hand, had a good outing in their last encounter as both their offense and defense contributed to their win.

While the inclusion of Jawahar brought in experience and stability to Patna's defense, the coming back-to-form of their raiding superhero, Pardeep Narwal has also been good news for the Pirates' fans.

Last season's defensive star Jaideep's lack of form is a cause of concern. While Vikas Kale has managed to perform, the all-rounder Kuldeep Singh could be expected to make it to the playing 7 in place of the Korean, Tae Deok Eom who had a forgettable outing.

Probable playing 7:

Patna Pirates: Pardeep Narwal (c), Deepak Narwal, Manjeet, Kuldeep Singh, Vikas Kale, Jawahar, and Jaideep

U.P.Yoddha: Rishank Devadiga (c), Shrikant Jadhav, Prashant Kumar Rai, Jeeva Kumar, Narender/Amit, Nitesh Kumar, and Sagar Krishna

When and where to watch: 20.00 IST on the Star Sports network and on the digital streaming platform, Hotstar.