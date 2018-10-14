Pro Kabaddi League Season 6, Match 16: Haryana Steelers vs Puneri Paltan | Preview and Predicted Lineups

Gopal Mishra

Can Monu Goyat inspire his team to victory against Puneri Paltan?

The home side, Haryana Steelers would take on the Puneri Paltan in a Zone - A clash at the Motilal Nehru School of Sports, Sonepat.

The Steelers' were outclassed by U Mumba in all departments in their last evening's encounter.

While their attack did manage 19 raid points, it was their defensive unit whose miserable performance was the primary reason for their defeat.

The defense lacked coordination and unity and was found gifting points to U Mumba's raiders. The absence of an injured Surender Nada could be felt with the inexperience and lack of strategy showcased by the Steelers' defense.

Monu Goyat needs to up his game, as he is no longer just the Steelers' primary raider but also their captain. The coming back-to-form of Vikas Kandola was the only positive for the Steelers' from their last evening's defeat.

Puneri Paltan, on the other hand, failed as a unit against Dabang Delhi, with individual performances of Nitin Tomar, Girish Ernak and Sandeep Narwal helping them salvage a point from the encounter.

Nitin Tomar shone in the last match with an incredible display of his raiding prowess and clinched 20 points for his team. The other two raiders, Deepak Kumar Dahiya and G.B.More were found struggling against a strong Dabang Delhi defense.

The defense of the Paltan needs to come together and lend support to their captain, Girish Ernak if they would like to have a fighting chance against the likes of Monu Goyat and Vikas Kandola.

Probable playing 7:

Haryana Steelers: Monu Goyat (c), Naveen, Vikas Kandola, Sachin Shingade, Mayur Shivtarkar/Anand Surendra Tomar, Sunil, and Kuldeep Singh

Puneri Paltan: Girish Ernak (c), Nitin Tomar, Deepak Kumar Dahiya, G.B.More, Sandeep Narwal, Ravi Kumar, and Vinod Kumar

When and where to watch: 21.00 IST on the Star Sports network and on the digital streaming platform, Hotstar.