Pro Kabaddi League Season 6, Match 18: Haryana Steelers vs Jaipur Pink Panthers | Preview and Predicted Lineups

Can Captain Cool, Anup Kumar give Jaipur its first win of PKL 6?

Jaipur Pink Panthers would take on the Haryana Steelers at the Steelers' home venue, Motilal Nehru School of Sports, Sonepat in the second encounter scheduled for tomorrow's evening.

Since both the teams are coming off of losses, they would give it their all to get the win.

It was the Pink Panthers' raiding that let them down in their match against U Mumba. They could manage just 14 raid points and missed the services of their star raider, Selvamani K.

The highly dependent and experienced, Anup Kumar and Deepak Niwas Hooda had a disappointing start to their season, as they could manage just four and three points respectively.

Nitin Rawal (eight points) and the corner duo of Mohit Chhillar and Sandeep Dhull with three tackle points each, were the only silver lining in their defeat against U Mumba.

Haryana Steelers' have had a horrendous run in PKL Season 6 up to now, as they have had three losses and a solitary win in their four matches. To add to their misery, two out of the three losses have come in their home leg.

While the attack is slowly finding its feet, with Vikas Kandola being their breakout star, it's the defense that is consistently failing to contribute to the team's score and letting them down game after game.

The added responsibility of captaincy is taking its toll on the performance of Monu Goyat who has just managed 18 raid points from his three games.

There could be a change in personnel for both the teams, as they try to fine tune the combination that will lead to a win.

Probable playing 7:

Jaipur Pink Panthers: Anup Kumar (c), Selvamani K, Deepak Niwas Hooda, Nitin Rawal, Bajirao Hodage, Sandeep Dhull, and Mohit Chhillar.

Haryana Steelers: Monu Goyat (c), Vikas Kandola, Naveen/Anand Surendra Tomar, Sachin Shingade, Prateek, Sunil, and Kuldeep Singh

When and where to watch: 21.00 IST on the Star Sports network and on the digital streaming platform, Hotstar.