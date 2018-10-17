Pro Kabaddi League Season 6, Match 21: Haryana Steelers vs Dabang Delhi | Preview and Predicted Lineups

Gopal Mishra FOLLOW ANALYST Preview 19 // 17 Oct 2018, 23:31 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Delhi's defense would be the key to their fortunes in the tournament.

In the last match at their home venue, the Haryana Steelers will take on their neighbors Dabang Delhi tomorrow evening at the Motilal Nehru School of Sports in Sonepat.

Dabang Delhi are coming off a win against a strong Puneri Paltan side and would want to cap off their Haryana leg with a win against the home side.

Delhi have been one of the most balanced teams this season, with both the attack and defense contributing with crucial points in all their matches so far.

The only change that they would want to make to their winning side would be to start with Pawan Kadian in place of Meraj Sheyk.

Their defense comprising the likes of their captain Joginder Narwal, Ravinder Pahal, Vishal Mane and Viraj Vishnu have functioned well as a unit, providing effective support to their raiders and the fans would hope that they continue doing so.

The Haryana Steelers, on the other hand, are a defensive mess with indiscipline and lack of coordination becoming their modus operandi in every match they play.

The coming back-to-form of their captain, Monu Goyat, would be a relief for the side. But, the inconsistency of the other two primary raiders - Naveen and Vikas Kandola, should be a matter of grave concern for the Steelers' management.

As the losses have begun to pile up, it looks like the Haryana Steelers have failed to assemble a strong team at the auctions by spending a majority of their purse on a single player, Monu Goyat. This lack of a good bench strength, especially in the defense, is haunting the Steelers in the absence of their star defender, Surender Nada.

Let's hope that the players, the coaches and the management come together with a plan to improve their performance so that they do not become a mere punching bag for the rest of the teams.

Probable playing 7:

Haryana Steelers: Monu Goyat (c), Vikas Kandola, Naveen, Parveen, Mayur Shivtarkar/Sudhanshu Tyagi, Sunil, and Kuldeep Singh

Dabang Delhi: Joginder Narwal (c), Chandran Ranjit, Naveen Kumar, Pawan Kadian, Vishal Mane, Viraj Vishnu, and Ravinder Pahal

When and where to watch: 20:00 IST on the Star Sports network and on the digital streaming platform, Hotstar.