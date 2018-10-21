Pro Kabaddi League Season 6, Match 29: Telugu Titans vs U Mumba | Match Preview and Predicted Line-ups

Rahul Chaudhari would be raring to go after a slow start this season.

In the next match lined up, U Mumba from Zone A would take on the Telugu Titans from Zone B to continue the Inter-Zonal Challenge Week at the Shree Shiv Chhatrapati Sports Complex in Pune.

The match would be played on Tuesday, the 23rd of October.

U Mumba would be raring to go after their heartbreaking defeat to Puneri Paltan in their previous encounter.

Siddharth Desai would be again spearheading the U Mumba attack with able support from Abhishek Singh and Rohit Baliyan and would hope to leave the disappointment of their close loss to Puneri Paltan behind.

U Mumba's defense is slowly falling into place, and the coach and the management should stick with Surender Singh in the cover as Hadi Tajik, who was given a start in the last match, looked out of place in the defensive setup.

Telugu Titans, on the other hand, would look for a win to maintain their position at the top of the Zone B standings.

Titans' defense was at its lethal best in their last encounter against the Patna Pirates, with their corner defenders, Vishal Bhardwaj, and Abozar Mighani, scoring well to take their team over the line.

Their attack has still not reached the dominating levels that it has been known for in the past seasons, but there have been moments of brilliance.

Rahul Chaudhari has still not brought his A-game to PKL Season 6, with just 27 raid points from his 4 matches. He would love to take his performance to the next level and score his first Super-10 of Season 6 against the strong defense of U Mumba.

Probable playing 7:

U Mumba: Fazel Atrachali (c), Siddharth Desai, Abhishek Singh, Rohit Baliyan, Surender Singh, Rajguru Subramanian, and Dharmaraj Cheralathan

Telugu Titans: Vishal Bhardwaj (c), Rahul Chaudhari, Nilesh Salunkhe, Mohsen Maghsoudlou, Farhad Milaghardan, Anil Kumar, and Abozar Mighani

When and where to watch: 20:00 IST on the Star Sports network and on the digital streaming platform, Hotstar.