Pro Kabaddi League Season 6, Match 33: Patna Pirates begin their home leg with a win, Jaipur lose again

Pardeep Narwal yet again shone for his team with a Super-10

The Patna Pirates began their home leg with a splendid 11-point win over the Jaipur Pink Panthers as they defeated the Panthers 41-30 at the Patliputra Sports Complex in the Patna leg of the Pro Kabaddi League 2018 on Friday.

It was a complete performance by the Pirates as they had significant contributions from both their attack and defense.

Their attack, led by their captain Pardeep Narwal, scored a total of 22 raid points with Pardeep scoring yet another Super-10 to contribute 11 points to the team's total. The young raider, Manjeet proved to be an effective side-kick to Pardeep as he contributed with a total of 10 points, including 9 raid and 1 tackle point.

The defense of the Pirates was under heavy criticism for their lack of performance, but two High-5s in the last match by Vikas Kale and Jaideep along with the team's total of 14 tackle points, have put them in the clear for the time being.

Anup Kumar kickstarted with an early Super Raid and scored 7 raid points in total.

The Pink Panthers had yet another disappointing match, as their defense failed miserably to curb the Pirates' raiders.

They managed a total of just 8 tackle points. The major disappointment came in the form of the failure of the corner duo -- Mohit Chhillar (2 points) and Sandeep Dhull (1 point), who were trusted upon to stop Pardeep Narwal & Co., but instead gave away a lot of points through their combined 10 unsuccessful tackles.

The Panthers attack scored a total of 22 raid points, matching that of the Pirates, with significant contributions from Deepak Niwas Hooda and their captain, Anup Kumar. Both of them contributed with 7 raid points, and also chipped in with a tackle point apiece.

Selvamani K was disappointing in attack and could manage just 1 raid point from his 5 attempted raids, and could be replaced with Ajit Singh, who came off the bench to score 4 raid points, in Jaipur's next encounter.

The Jaipur Pink Panthers will next take on the Bengal Warriors in Saturday's encounter at 8 pm IST at the Patliputra Sports Complex in Patna, while the Patna Pirates will be seen in action against U Mumba just after that at 9 pm IST.